/'From scholar to wanted man': The radical descent of Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk's shooter

Tyler Robinson, once a top student with a $32,000 scholarship, is now accused of assassinating conservative figure Charlie Kirk. His path from an introverted gamer and achiever to a murder suspect reveals a troubling journey of isolation, politics, and radicalisation.
Born and raised in St. George, Utah, Robinson came from a Republican family known for its hunting and outdoor lifestyle. His parents were registered Republicans with active hunting licenses, reflecting the area’s conservative values. Locals described him as quiet, polite, and intelligent.
At Pine View High School, Robinson stood out as a diligent student with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Teachers and peers considered him dependable, respectful, and academically sharp. Classmates said he was the kind of person you’d always want in a group project hardworking, punctual, and focused.
In 2021, Robinson was awarded a $32,000 presidential scholarship to Utah State University. His mother proudly posted about his achievement online, calling it a reward for his dedication. However, despite his early promise as a pre-engineering major, Robinson dropped out after just one semester.
Friends described Robinson as a dedicated gamer. He was especially passionate about Halo and Call of Duty, often spending hours immersed in shooter games. Others remembered his love for Minecraft, which he played obsessively. His gaming circles often served as his main social outlet.
Even as a teenager, Robinson displayed unusual political knowledge. At 14, he surprised classmates by confidently explaining the details of the 2012 Benghazi attack. His depth of information stood out, marking him as someone deeply engaged with current events far beyond his age.
Over time, Robinson became increasingly withdrawn. Neighbours at his apartment complex recalled that he rarely interacted with anyone, apart from going to and from his gray Dodge Challenger. One boy said Robinson acted nervous and glanced anxiously into his apartment during a brief encounter.
Investigators say Robinson grew “more political” in recent years. During a dinner conversation, he openly criticised Charlie Kirk, calling him hateful and dismissive of his views. This conversation reportedly happened just before Kirk’s scheduled Utah visit, showing a clear escalation in Robinson’s hostility.
When police recovered his weapons, they found unused bullets engraved with disturbing slogans. The inscriptions included internet slang, memes, and provocative messages like “Hey fascist! CATCH!” Authorities believe this pointed to radicalisation through online spaces and meme culture.
After fatally shooting Kirk at Utah Valley University, Robinson fled, sparking a massive 33-hour manhunt. Authorities received more than 7,000 public tips and released surveillance footage to identify him. He was eventually turned in by family members and arrested near his hometown without incident.
Robinson’s trajectory, from a scholarship-winning honour student and gamer to the face of a political assassination, left friends and neighbours in disbelief. Many who once saw him as a future businessman or leader now struggle to reconcile his past promise with the violent crime he is accused of.