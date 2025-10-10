/'From orbit to anywhere on Earth in 60 mins': What is Arc, the hypersonic space delivery game-changer?

Arc's rapid delivery capabilities have significant implications for various sectors:

Military Logistics: The US military could leverage Arc to deliver essential supplies, equipment, or humanitarian aid to remote or conflict zones, enhancing operational flexibility and responsiveness.

Disaster Relief: In the event of natural disasters, Arc could expedite the delivery of critical supplies to affected areas, potentially saving lives and aiding in swift recovery efforts.

Commercial Logistics: Businesses requiring urgent delivery of high-value or time-sensitive materials could utilise Arc to meet stringent timelines, improving supply chain efficiency.