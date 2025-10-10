/'From orbit to anywhere on Earth in 60 mins': What is Arc, the hypersonic space delivery game-changer?

Unlike traditional space capsules, Arc is designed for rapid deployment, with the capability to reach any location on Earth within an hour.
In a groundbreaking development that could redefine global logistics and military supply chains, California-based aerospace company Inversion has unveiled Arc, a spacecraft designed to deliver cargo from low Earth orbit to any point on Earth in under an hour. This ambitious project aims to revolutionise rapid-response capabilities for both commercial and military applications.
Arc is a reusable, hypersonic reentry vehicle engineered to transport up to 500 pounds (approximately 227 kilograms) of mission-critical cargo from orbit to Earth. Unlike traditional space capsules, Arc is designed for rapid deployment, with the capability to reach any location on Earth within an hour. This capability positions Arc as a potential game-changer in logistics, offering unprecedented speed and flexibility in cargo delivery.
The operational concept of Arc involves launching the spacecraft into low Earth orbit aboard a conventional rocket. Once in orbit, Arc functions as an orbital storehouse, capable of storing and dispatching cargo as needed.
When a delivery is required, Arc reenters Earth's atmosphere, employing advanced aerodynamics and thermal protection systems to withstand the intense heat and pressure of reentry. Upon nearing the surface, Arc deploys parachutes to ensure a controlled and safe landing, facilitating rapid retrieval and redeployment.
Arc's rapid delivery capabilities have significant implications for various sectors:
Military Logistics: The US military could leverage Arc to deliver essential supplies, equipment, or humanitarian aid to remote or conflict zones, enhancing operational flexibility and responsiveness.
Disaster Relief: In the event of natural disasters, Arc could expedite the delivery of critical supplies to affected areas, potentially saving lives and aiding in swift recovery efforts.
Commercial Logistics: Businesses requiring urgent delivery of high-value or time-sensitive materials could utilise Arc to meet stringent timelines, improving supply chain efficiency.
Inversion envisions a future where a network of Arc spacecraft operates in tandem, forming an orbital logistics network that provides transformative reach, resilience, and deterrence capabilities. This network could facilitate rapid global delivery of goods, reshaping traditional logistics models and introducing new possibilities for global commerce and emergency response.
Arc represents a significant leap forward in the evolution of space-based logistics. By combining the principles of hypersonic travel with reusable spacecraft technology, Arc offers a novel solution to the challenges of rapid global delivery.