/‘From F-15 to MiG-29': 7 fighter jets that never lost a battle

Seven fighter jets hold unbeaten records in air battles, from the legendary F-15 Eagle to the swift MiG-29. What makes them unbeatable? Know these 7 aerial champions.
The F-15 Eagle is one of the most successful fighter jets ever made. Official reports state it has achieved 104 air-to-air kills with zero losses in dogfights. The US Air Force and the Israeli Air Force are the main users of this jet. It was the first jet able to attack several enemies at once from long distances using advanced radar and missiles. The F-15 played a key role in the Gulf War, where it downed many enemy planes without losing any in air combat. However, around 125 F-15s have been lost in accidents over decades.
The MiG-29 Fulcrum was built by the Soviet Union in the 1980s for high agility and speed. While some MiG-29s have been lost in various conflicts, primary operators like Russia and India report it has never been defeated in air-to-air battles during major wars. It has powerful engines and good radar, letting it compete effectively in dogfights. The Indian Air Force uses this aircraft to protect its borders successfully.
The British Sea Harrier is famous for its role in the 1982 Falklands War. It scored 20 confirmed aerial kills without losing a single air-to-air battle. This jet could take off and land vertically, which helped it outmanoeuvre opponents. Its success helped Britain maintain air control during the conflict.
The Su-27 Flanker is a Russian jet known for speed and long-range attack ability. Military reports say it has an unbeaten record in air-to-air fights. It uses large wings and strong engines to turn quickly and shoot down enemies. It continues to be one of Russia’s main fighters, respected for its strength in battle.
The F-16 is widely used by more than 25 countries. It has a strong combat record of 76 air-to-air kills. Known for its light weight and advanced electronics, the F-16 can take on varied missions. It remains a popular and trusted fighter for many air forces worldwide.
The F-22 Raptor is the newest jet made by the US Air Force. Though it has not been used much in real battles, it is unbeaten in military exercises. Its stealth and high speed let it avoid detection and attack first. The F-22 is considered one of the toughest fighters to beat in the sky.
The MiG-31 Foxhound is a fast Russian interceptor, used mainly to protect the nation’s airspace. Since the 1980s, it has never been lost in air-to-air combat. It can track many enemy aircraft at once with its powerful radar. The MiG-31 is key to Russia’s air defence at high altitudes.