/‘From F-15 to MiG-29': 7 fighter jets that never lost a battle

The F-15 Eagle is one of the most successful fighter jets ever made. Official reports state it has achieved 104 air-to-air kills with zero losses in dogfights. The US Air Force and the Israeli Air Force are the main users of this jet. It was the first jet able to attack several enemies at once from long distances using advanced radar and missiles. The F-15 played a key role in the Gulf War, where it downed many enemy planes without losing any in air combat. However, around 125 F-15s have been lost in accidents over decades.