/‘From BrahMos missile to Rafale fighter jet’: India’s top 10 defence deals since independence

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI represents India's single largest defence procurement, with licensed production agreements exceeding $12 billion since 1996. India ordered 50 aircraft initially, followed by 140 jets manufactured under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The newest order of 42 Su-30MKIs signed in December 2024 cost Rs 13,500 crore with 62.6 per cent indigenous content. These twin-engine aircraft deliver Mach 2 speed and feature thrust vectoring technology making them highly manoeuvrable.​