/‘From Airstreams to Teslas’: Which vehicles are most commonly used to transport astronauts

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jan 02, 2026, 12:37 IST | Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 12:37 IST

Astronaut transport has evolved from the retro Airstream Astrovan of the shuttle era to modern electric vehicles like SpaceX's Tesla Model X and NASA's new Canoo fleet. While Russia sticks to its traditional bus. Know more below.

NASA's Astrovan
1 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

NASA's Astrovan

For decades, NASA astronauts rode to the shuttle in a modified 1983 Airstream Excella motorhome. NASA notes that despite its retro look, astronauts loved the tradition and refused to upgrade it until the shuttle programme ended in 2011.

SpaceX's Electric Future Tesla Model X
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

SpaceX's Electric Future Tesla Model X

In SpaceX launches they use white Tesla Model X SUVs. As per the Space.com, these Tesla features 'falcon wing' doors that allow fully suited astronauts to enter easily, symbolising a modern, commercial era of spaceflight.

The Soyuz Bus
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Soyuz Bus

Russian cosmonauts travel to the Baikonur Cosmodrome in a designated bus, historically a LAZ or Karus model. The European Space Agency highlights a famous tradition where the bus stops halfway so the crew can urinate on the rear tyre for good luck, a ritual started by Yuri Gagarin.

Canoo NASA's Artemis Fleet
4 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Canoo NASA's Artemis Fleet

For the upcoming Artemis moon missions, NASA has partnered with EV maker Canoo. Bloomberg reports that these futuristic, pod-like electric vans are designed to carry four astronauts in Orion suits, along with support staff and equipment, with zero emissions.

Boeing's Astrovan II Airstream Atlas
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Boeing's Astrovan II Airstream Atlas

To support the Starliner capsule, Boeing introduced the 'Astrovan II', a modified Airstream Atlas touring coach. Boeing states this vehicle honours the heritage of the original Astrovan while providing modern luxury and seating for the crew on their way to the Atlas V rocket.

Blue Origin's Rivian R1S Electric SUV
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Blue Origin's Rivian R1S Electric SUV

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin uses Rivian R1S electric SUVs to transport crews to the New Shepard launch site. TechCrunch notes that this partnership highlights the synergy between Bezos's space ambitions and his heavy investment in the electric vehicle startup.

Virgin Galactic's Land Rover Range Rover Astronaut Edition
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Virgin Galactic's Land Rover Range Rover Astronaut Edition

Virgin Galactic partners with Land Rover to tow spaceplanes and transport space tourists. Top Gear details the exclusive 'Astronaut Edition' Range Rover, which features zero-gravity blue paint and parts of the landing skid from the first space flight melted into the cup holders.

