/‘From Agni to Avangard’: 7 countries with the best missile technology in the world

Missile technology defines modern military power, acting as the ultimate deterrent and tactical weapon. While the United States, Russia, and China have traditionally led the field with vast nuclear arsenals and hypersonic innovations, nations like India, North Korea, France, and Israel.
Russia maintains the world's largest nuclear arsenal and leads in hypersonic technology. The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation confirms its Avangard glide vehicle can travel at Mach 27, making it virtually impossible for current defence systems to intercept.
The US possesses the most sophisticated conventional missile arsenal, including the precise Tomahawk cruise missile. The Pentagon is also deploying the Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW), designed to strike targets over 2,700 kilometres away with pinpoint accuracy.
China has focused on 'carrier-killer' missiles to deny access to its waters. The DF-21D and DF-26 are the world’s first anti-ship ballistic missiles, which the US Department of Defense reports can target moving aircraft carriers from thousands of kilometres inland.
India has solidified its strategic deterrent with the Agni-V, an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a range exceeding 5,000 kilometres. Developed by DRDO, this solid-fuel missile brings major global targets within reach, marking India as an elite missile power.
North Korea has mastered ICBM technology with missiles like the Hwasong-18. KCNA state media reports this solid-fuel weapon has a range of over 15,000 kilometres, capable of reaching the entire US mainland with a nuclear warhead.
France relies on a potent sea-based deterrent with the M51 ballistic missile. Launched from Triomphant-class submarines, the French Ministry of Armed Forces states the M51.3 upgrade extends its range and accuracy, ensuring a nuclear strike capability from anywhere in the ocean.
Israel excels in both offensive and defensive missile tech. Its Jericho III ballistic missile has a reported range of over 4,000 kilometres, while the Israel Ministry of Defence’s Arrow-3 system successfully intercepts ballistic threats outside the Earth’s atmosphere.