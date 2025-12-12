Its weapons and sensor systems are specifically configured for contemporary combat roles, including anti-armour engagements and close air support missions.
India’s Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), named ‘Prachanda’ was developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and marks a significant milestone in the country’s indigenous rotorcraft development. The LCH is a purpose-built attack helicopter that was intended for operations with both the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army. Its weapons and sensor systems are specifically configured for contemporary combat roles, including anti-armour engagements and close air support missions.
The Prachanda features a 20mm M621 turret gun mounted on the nose, capable of engaging soft and lightly armoured targets. According to HAL, the gun has a capability of firing at the rate if 800 rounds per minute and has a firing range upto 2 kms. HAL notes that the gun is fully integrated with the helicopter’s targeting systems, allowing precise fire even during manoeuvres.
According to HAL, the helicopter can carry 70mm caliber rocket mounted on Stub Wing. It can carry twelve rockets or launchers. The pod has a direct firing range of upto 4 km s and an indirect firing range of upto 8 kms. It can also be equipped with air-to-air and air to ground missiles, enabling self-defence against slow-moving aerial threats.
The helicopter is equipped with a short-range, fire-and-forget infrared-seeker missile and it has an ability to carry up to four missiles or launchers. It additionally uses an integrated electro-optical (EO) or helmet-mounted display (HMD) system for target acquisition. According to HAL, the missile has a maximum range of approximately 6.5 kilometres.
The helicopter’s electro-optical and infrared sensors include laser range-finder and designator systems. According to HAL, these allow effective target tracking, surveillance and target acquisition and engagement in day, night, and low-visibility conditions. The laser firing range of the helicopter is upto 12 kms.
HAL states that the helicopter features a glass cockpit with multifunction displays and a helmet-mounted sight. These systems enable pilots to cue weapons and sensors by line-of-sight, enhancing response times during combat.
The combination of weapons, sensors, and avionics, provides the LCH, a versatile and capable combat platform. Its high-altitude performance and integrated systems make it a critical asset for India’s modern battlefield requirements.