LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'20mm gun, 70mm rocket & missiles': Full breakdown of HAL Prachanda LCH’s weapons and sensor suite

'20mm gun, 70mm rocket & missiles': Full breakdown of HAL Prachanda LCH’s weapons and sensor suite

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Dec 12, 2025, 19:15 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 19:16 IST

Its weapons and sensor systems are specifically configured for contemporary combat roles, including anti-armour engagements and close air support missions.

Introduction: India’s indigenous attack helicopter
1 / 7
(Photograph: HAL, Wikimedia Commons)

Introduction: India’s indigenous attack helicopter

India’s Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), named ‘Prachanda’ was developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and marks a significant milestone in the country’s indigenous rotorcraft development. The LCH is a purpose-built attack helicopter that was intended for operations with both the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army. Its weapons and sensor systems are specifically configured for contemporary combat roles, including anti-armour engagements and close air support missions.

20mm turret gun
2 / 7
(Photograph: HAL)

20mm turret gun

The Prachanda features a 20mm M621 turret gun mounted on the nose, capable of engaging soft and lightly armoured targets. According to HAL, the gun has a capability of firing at the rate if 800 rounds per minute and has a firing range upto 2 kms. HAL notes that the gun is fully integrated with the helicopter’s targeting systems, allowing precise fire even during manoeuvres.

Rocket pods and air-to-air missiles
3 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Rocket pods and air-to-air missiles

According to HAL, the helicopter can carry 70mm caliber rocket mounted on Stub Wing. It can carry twelve rockets or launchers. The pod has a direct firing range of upto 4 km s and an indirect firing range of upto 8 kms. It can also be equipped with air-to-air and air to ground missiles, enabling self-defence against slow-moving aerial threats.

Air-to-Air Missile (ATAM)
4 / 7
(Photograph: HAL)

Air-to-Air Missile (ATAM)

The helicopter is equipped with a short-range, fire-and-forget infrared-seeker missile and it has an ability to carry up to four missiles or launchers. It additionally uses an integrated electro-optical (EO) or helmet-mounted display (HMD) system for target acquisition. According to HAL, the missile has a maximum range of approximately 6.5 kilometres.

Sensor suite
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Sensor suite

The helicopter’s electro-optical and infrared sensors include laser range-finder and designator systems. According to HAL, these allow effective target tracking, surveillance and target acquisition and engagement in day, night, and low-visibility conditions. The laser firing range of the helicopter is upto 12 kms.

Avionics and cockpit integration
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Avionics and cockpit integration

HAL states that the helicopter features a glass cockpit with multifunction displays and a helmet-mounted sight. These systems enable pilots to cue weapons and sensors by line-of-sight, enhancing response times during combat.

Conclusion: a flexible combat platform
7 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Conclusion: a flexible combat platform

The combination of weapons, sensors, and avionics, provides the LCH, a versatile and capable combat platform. Its high-altitude performance and integrated systems make it a critical asset for India’s modern battlefield requirements.

Trending Photo

'20mm gun, 70mm rockets & missiles': Full breakdown of HAL Prachanda LCH’s weapons and sensor suite
7

'20mm gun, 70mm rockets & missiles': Full breakdown of HAL Prachanda LCH’s weapons and sensor suite

Happy Birthday Jamie Foxx: Ray, Collateral, They Cloned Tyrone- Watch these 8 best movies and TV shows of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more
9

Happy Birthday Jamie Foxx: Ray, Collateral, They Cloned Tyrone- Watch these 8 best movies and TV shows of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Rafale vs Eurofighter Typhoon: Which jet can fly deeper into enemy territory without refuelling?
10

Rafale vs Eurofighter Typhoon: Which jet can fly deeper into enemy territory without refuelling?

Why Eurofighter cannot be used for low-altitude strike missions like India’s Jaguar
10

Why Eurofighter cannot be used for low-altitude strike missions like India’s Jaguar

American B-52 vs China’s H-20 bomber: Power, range, payload compared
10

American B-52 vs China’s H-20 bomber: Power, range, payload compared