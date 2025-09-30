/'From 2 hours to 2 mins’: What is the Grand Canyon Bridge and how did China manage to build it?

Rising 625 metres above a canyon in China, this suspension bridge turns a long, punishing journey into just 2 minutes - yet its height is only half the story, the real wonder lies in the struggles it conquered to stand here.
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is a massive suspension bridge in Guizhou province, China. It is now the highest bridge in the world, standing 625 metres above the Beipan River and stretching 2,890 metres across a deep canyon. The bridge connects the Liuzhi and Anlong districts and carries a major expressway across the difficult terrain.
Before the bridge, drivers spent nearly two hours winding through steep, mountain roads to cross the canyon. The new bridge has reduced this journey to just two minutes, saving time and making life easier for thousands of commuters and businesses. The bridge also helps boost tourism and local growth by connecting isolated towns.
The structure’s 625-metre vertical drop makes it the highest bridge ever built. Its main span alone stretches 1,420 metres, a record in mountainous regions. Guizhou now boasts more super-tall bridges than any other place in the world, showing China’s dominance in bridge engineering.
Work began in January 2022 and was finished in just under four years. Engineers used advanced, home-grown technology such as intelligent cable crane systems and wind-resistance designs. Over 93 giant steel truss sections were carefully hoisted and fixed together high above the gorge.
Engineers battled harsh winds, steep cliffs, and changing temperatures to complete the bridge ahead of schedule in just three and a half years, using modern tools and smart assembly methods.
Alongside its road lanes, the bridge boasts a sightseeing lift, sky cafes, and panoramic platforms, promising visitors jaw-dropping views and new tourist experiences in Guizhou.
The structure was tested with 96 loaded trucks placed strategically along the bridge, while over 400 sensors checked every detail for stability, even in strong winds.