/El sueño becomes costliest work by a woman artist- Top 5 most expensive Frida Kahlo paintings ever sold

Mexican artist Frida Kahlo sold the most expensive piece of art, El sueño or The Dream, on November 19. Here are the top 5 most expensive Frida Kahlo paintings ever auctioned.
Painted in 1940, El sueño was sold for $54.7 million and made history. It became the most expensive art piece sold by any female artist. It was auctioned by Sotheby's and was valued at between $40 million and $60 million. In its catalogue note, Sotheby's mentioned that the painting “offers a spectral meditation on the porous boundary between sleep and death.”
It was sold for $34.9 million by Sotheby's New York in 2021. When sold, the painting became the most expensive piece of Latin American Art. The portrait depicts a picture of her husband, Diego Riviera, on the forehead like a third eye.
It is also referred to as The Earth, Two Nudes in the Wood, or My Nurse and I. It was sold by Christie's, New York, on May 12, 2016. The painting depicts two women, light-skinned and dark-skinned, representing the dual ethnic roots of Frida Kahlo, indigenous as well as European.
Also referred to as Lady in White, it was created by Kahlo in 1929 and sold for $5.8 million in 2016 at Christie’s.
Also referred to as the root, it was created by Frida Kahlo in 1943, shows her nourishing the Mexican soil. Also, a crevasse has opened up next to her, hinting at possible danger. The painting was sold for $5.6 million at Sotheby's in New States on May 24, 2006