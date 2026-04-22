/'Freshwater Wash': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln cleans its radars with pure drinking water

The USS Abraham Lincoln uses pure drinking water to wash its radars to prevent salt corrosion. This maintenance is vital for protecting the carrier's advanced sensors and ensuring its missile defence systems remain accurate and battle-ready.
Operating in the Northern Arabian Sea, the USS Abraham Lincoln faces constant salt spray from the ocean. Salt is naturally corrosive and can degrade the specialised materials of the ship's advanced radar systems. Regular freshwater washes are the primary defence against this environmental decay.
The carrier uses purified drinking water, rather than seawater, to clean its radar surfaces. Seawater contains minerals that leave behind residues, which can cause electrical short circuits or signal distortion. Using potable water ensures a clean, non-conductive finish on sensitive equipment.
The USS Abraham Lincoln acts as a floating city, producing over 400,000 gallons of fresh water daily. Four distilling units flash-boil seawater into pure steam, which is then condensed into distilled water. This massive supply supports the crew and critical machinery maintenance alike.
Clean radars are essential for the ship’s multi-layered shield, including the RIM-116 and Phalanx CIWS systems. If salt builds up on sensors, it can delay the detection of incoming threats or sea-skimming missiles. Proper maintenance ensures 100 per cent accuracy in high-tension zones.
Beyond external washing, the ship employs advanced dry air pump systems to control humidity inside sealed compartments. These systems remove moisture before it can cause hidden corrosion on internal steel structures. This dual approach of washing and dehumidifying extends the carrier's operational lifespan.
A single failure in a radar antenna due to corrosion could leave the entire Carrier Strike Group vulnerable. The freshwater wash is a disciplined engineering routine that keeps the ship’s "eyes" sharp. This meticulous care allows the vessel to stay deployed for months without technical degradation.
Operating continuously on high alert, the carrier works 24/7 under Condition III (Wartime Cruising). Behind every flight operation is a rigorous maintenance schedule that includes these vital washdowns. Every detail, even the water type, ensures the ship remains a powerful forward presence, ready for immediate tasking.