Why more Russians could be visiting India soon, in groups?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Dec 05, 2025, 17:02 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 17:03 IST

1. India Announces Free 30-Day Tourist Visa for Russian Travellers
1. India Announces Free 30-Day Tourist Visa for Russian Travellers

The Indian government has approved a policy allowing Russian nationals to obtain a free 30-day tourist visa. This removes one of the main financial and administrative barriers for Russians wanting to travel to India, making short trips more attractive.

2. New Group-Visa Scheme Further Simplifies Travel for Russian Groups
(Photograph: Pexels)

2. New Group-Visa Scheme Further Simplifies Travel for Russian Groups

Alongside the individual visa waiver, India is offering a group-visa scheme for Russian travellers coming in groups (families, tour-groups, friends). This arrangement lowers paperwork and processing burden, encouraging group tourism rather than solo trips, often more convenient and cost-effective.

3. Strong Existing Cultural and Historical Ties Between India and Russia
(Photograph: ANI)

3. Strong Existing Cultural and Historical Ties Between India and Russia

India and Russia share decades of diplomatic, cultural and educational ties. Many Russian travellers already view India as a friendly destination familiar with Russian tourists. The eased visa norms can revive and deepen those long-standing people-to-people connections.

4. India’s Diverse Travel Appeal — From Mountains to Beaches to Heritage
(Photograph: ANI)

4. India’s Diverse Travel Appeal — From Mountains to Beaches to Heritage

With its variety, Himalayan landscapes, tropical beaches, religious and historical sites, urban centres, India offers something for many tastes. For Russian tourists, this diversity can provide a wide range of travel experiences under the 30-day visa window.

5. Cost Benefits Compared to Other Popular Destinations
5. Cost Benefits Compared to Other Popular Destinations

Given the visa is free and cost of living/travel within India is relatively lower compared to many Western or European holiday destinations, India becomes an economically attractive vacation spot for Russian travellers, especially given the favourable exchange rates and low visa costs.

6. Post-Pandemic Ease and Global Mobility — Russia Looking Outward for Holidays
(Photograph: @narendramodi/X)

6. Post-Pandemic Ease and Global Mobility — Russia Looking Outward for Holidays

In the global context of travel easing post-COVID, many Russians, both families and younger travellers are looking for accessible, affordable and culturally rich destinations. India’s visa offer aligns with that demand, making India a likely beneficiary of renewed Russian outbound tourism.

7. Wider Economic and Diplomatic Message — India Positioning Itself as Russia-Friendly Destination
7. Wider Economic and Diplomatic Message — India Positioning Itself as Russia-Friendly Destination

The visa initiative also sends a broader diplomatic signal: India is willing to deepen tourism and people-to-people exchange with Russia even amid global tensions. This may encourage more Russian tourists, student-visitors, cultural-exchange groups and business-travelers, strengthening bilateral ties beyond just defense and trade.

