/‘Free America walkout’: Nationwide protests planned on Trump inauguration anniversary on Jan 20

Anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration, grassroots organisers are calling Americans across the United States to walk out of their offices, schools and businesses on 20 January to protest the administration and demand for “a free America”, according to a report in the Guardian.
The moves come after the escalating ICE raids, attacks on gender-affirming care, cuts to healthcare and the deployment of national guard troops in US cities. Additionally, the organisers behind the Women’s March are seeking Americans to participate in the “Free America Walkout”.
Unlike the mass weekend rallies that defined the Women’s March after Donald Trump’s first inauguration, organisers have opted for a weekday walkout this time. The group said the move is intended to signal that as the administration intensifies what it describes as attacks “on our rights, our bodies, and our livelihoods,” Americans are prepared to respond in kind.
While the call to action was issued by the Women’s March, local organisations are coordinating walkout events within their own communities. More than 600 such actions have already been scheduled across the United States, all set to begin at 2 pm local time on 20 January.
In Houston, advocacy groups including Women’s March, 50501 Houston and Free Speech for People are organising a gathering in the downtown area, with protesters expected to assemble around 1:30 pm. According to the organisers' website, the goal of the rally will be to demand the removal of Trump from office due to an assault on the rule of law and on the United States Constitution.
The demonstration is part of a broader nationwide walkout planned by the Women’s March. The group has urged those who oppose the president to step away from work or school at 2 pm to highlight “how much our labour, participation, and cooperation are taken for granted—and what happens when we withdraw them together.”
Ever since Trump came into power, his first year has been underscored by a barrage of executive orders, controversial pardons and a federal immigration crackdown. Till December 15, Trump has issued 221 executive orders, more than the number his first four years in office in the previous term.