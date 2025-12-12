/'Flying tanks': Why Russian fighter jets are giants compared to American and Europeans?

The primary driver is simple: Russia is enormous. An American fighter jet (like the F-18) is designed to take off from a carrier or a base in Germany, fly 500 miles, and fight. A Russian interceptor (like the MiG-31 or Su-27) must patrol the Siberian wilderness where airbases are thousands of miles apart.

The Result: They are essentially flying fuel tanks. The Su-27 carries nearly 40 per cent of its weight in fuel, removing the need for external drop tanks that increase drag.