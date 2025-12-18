/'Flying over 5,500 km': What are intercontinental ballistic missiles and why they remain central to global security

Ballistic missiles operate through three main flight phases. The boost phase begins at launch and takes place mostly within the atmosphere, lasting until the rocket engines stop firing and the missile enters unpowered flight. This is followed by the midcourse phase, the longest stage of an ICBM’s journey. During this phase, the missile travels through space towards the peak of its trajectory before descending towards Earth. For ICBMs, the midcourse phase can last around 20 minutes, with speeds reaching roughly 24,000 kilometres per hour. The final stage is the terminal phase, which starts when the warhead re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere and ends on impact or detonation. Although it lasts less than a minute, warheads in this phase travel at extremely high speeds, exceeding 3,200 kilometres per hour.