/‘Flying dinosaurs’: America’s B-52 vs Russia’s Tu-95 weapons, nuclear load and strike range compared

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress first flew in 1952 entering service in 1955 remaining operational after 70 years of continuous service representing longest-serving aircraft platform in military aviation history. Russia's Tupolev Tu-95 Bear first flew in 1952 entering Soviet Air Force service in 1956 expected to serve until 2040 representing unmatched operational longevity. Both aircraft represent Cold War icons still dominating strategic bombing forces today despite introduction of newer technology platforms.​​