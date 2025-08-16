/'Flying costs per hour': Why the F-22 Raptor is 3x more expensive than the F-16

The F-22 Raptor costs nearly three times more to fly than the F-16. Discover the flight hour costs, key reasons, cutting-edge features, and why experts call the F-22 a costly game-changer.
The F-22 Raptor costs more than three times as much to fly per hour as the F-16. Reports say the F-22 costs about $85,000 for every hour in the air, while the F-16 is closer to $24,000. Why such a big difference?
The F-22 was the world’s first true fifth-generation stealth fighter. Its special coatings and hidden weapons bays make it harder to spot on radar but very expensive to maintain. US Air Force reports note that stealth upkeep alone can run into millions each year, making it far more costly than older jets.
The F-22 has two powerful engines that give it supercruise and high speed performance. The F-16 has only one. Two engines mean higher fuel burn and more parts to service. This design gives the Raptor its speed and agility but also drives up costs for every flight hour.
The Raptor is made with rare metals and advanced composites to reduce its radar signature. It also carries cutting edge electronics, including radar, sensors and helmet systems that are more advanced than those in the F-16. These high tech parts increase both maintenance bills and routine servicing.
Only 195 F-22s were ever built, while thousands of F-16s are in service worldwide. Spare parts for the Raptor are limited and costly. Its software also needs regular upgrades to keep it combat ready, each update adding more expense compared with the simpler F-16.
Experts say the F-22’s unmatched stealth, speed and combat edge justify the cost for the US Air Force.