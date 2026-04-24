/‘Floating military city’: How many decks does the USS Abraham Lincoln have?

The USS Abraham Lincoln is a Nimitz-class supercarrier containing exactly 15 decks. The hangar acts as the main deck, with seven levels of nuclear engineering below. The flight deck and island superstructure sit above, supporting 5,000 sailors.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is a Nimitz-class nuclear supercarrier costing roughly Rs 39,000 crore to construct. To sustain its immense 100,000-ton displacement and 5,000-person crew, the colossal warship is vertically divided into exactly 15 operational decks.
Naval architecture aboard the supercarrier revolves entirely around the central hangar deck. Officially designated as the main deck or Deck 1, this massive enclosed cavern spans the length of the ship to store and maintain multi-million dollar fighter jets.
Descending from the hangar, the carrier features seven additional numbered decks plunging deep into the hull. These highly restricted lower levels house the ship's twin Westinghouse A4W nuclear reactors, complex desalination plants, and massive engineering bilges.
Moving upward from the hangar, the architecture transitions to the O-levels or gallery decks, starting with O1 through O3. These critical administrative zones are packed tightly with squadron ready rooms, combat direction centres, and crew berthing compartments.
Sitting directly atop the gallery levels is the O4 deck, globally recognised as the carrier's 4.5-acre flight deck. Operating at 100 per cent efficiency, this lethal platform uses steam catapults to launch combat aircraft every 20 seconds.
Towering above the flight deck is the ship's iconic island, which contains decks O5 through O10. This compact command tower houses the navigation bridge, tactical radar arrays, and Primary Flight Control to direct the entire carrier strike group.
Navigating these 15 distinct decks requires sailors to master a vertical labyrinth of steep, narrow stairwells called ladder wells. This vertical integration allows the US Navy to perfectly compress massive industrial, nuclear, and aviation operations into a single floating fortress.