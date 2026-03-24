/'Floating city': Why the USS Abraham Lincoln is the ultimate US base against Iran

The USS Abraham Lincoln is a nuclear-powered supercarrier deployed to the Middle East. Carrying up to 90 aircraft, it projects immense US military power. That is why it acts as the ultimate US base against Iran to deter regional threats.
Two advanced nuclear reactors provide the aircraft carrier with an almost unlimited operational range. It can travel at speeds exceeding 30 knots without needing fuel for over two decades. This massive endurance allows it to remain stationed in critical waters indefinitely.
The carrier accommodates up to 90 advanced aircraft, giving the United States major aerial strike capabilities. Its massive flight deck hosts fifth-generation F-35C stealth fighters and F/A-18 Super Hornets. The crew can launch a combat jet every 30 seconds to maintain pressure.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is a Nimitz-class supercarrier measuring nearly 1,100 feet in length. It displaces over 100,000 tonnes and acts as a mobile military base. With a dedicated crew of nearly 5,600 personnel, it functions as a highly secure city at sea.
The United States recently redirected the supercarrier from the Pacific Ocean to the Arabian Sea. This strategic move projects immense military power right into a highly volatile region. Its physical presence serves as a direct warning to prevent further conflict escalation.
An aircraft carrier never travels alone and relies on a heavily armed strike group for protection. Three guided-missile destroyers sail alongside the Lincoln to provide a layered defensive shield. These escort ships easily intercept incoming ballistic missiles and enemy drones.
Beyond its strike aircraft, the carrier is fitted with robust defensive weapons to protect its crew. It relies on the Phalanx Close-In Weapon System to intercept incoming targets at close range. It also fires Sea Sparrow missiles to destroy hostile aircraft and anti-ship rockets.
The USS Abraham Lincoln is built to sustain prolonged military campaigns far from home shores. It carries nearly three million gallons of aviation fuel to keep its combat squadrons flying daily. This constant air presence forces adversaries to rethink launching sudden attacks