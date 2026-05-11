/'Flight Deck Boots': Why USS Abraham Lincoln sailors wear extremely heavy shoes

Sailors on USS Abraham Lincoln wear 2kg steel-toed boots for vital protection. These heavy shoes provide heat resistance and slip protection on the world’s most dangerous flight deck.
The flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln is a high-risk zone featuring moving jets and tensioned cables. Sailors wear specialised boots designed to withstand this chaotic environment. These shoes are significantly heavier than standard footwear to ensure maximum stability during intense jet launches.
Every boot features an ANSI-rated steel toe cap designed to protect feet from falling gear and heavy equipment. While no boot can withstand the full weight of a 30,000 kg aircraft, this reinforcement provides a vital line of defense against the constant crushing hazards of a busy deck. The steel adds weight but significantly reduces the risk of debilitating foot injuries.
Jet blasts from fighter aircraft can heat the metal deck to extreme temperatures. The boots use thick leather and specialised rubber to insulate the sailor's feet from the surface. This prevents burns and allows the crew to work safely near active jet engine exhausts.
The flight deck is frequently covered in jet fuel, hydraulic fluid, and corrosive seawater. These boots feature high-traction tread patterns designed to provide grip on slippery metal surfaces. The heavy rubber soles prevent dangerous falls during high-speed flight operations at sea.
A puncture-resistant steel shank is built into the mid-sole of each boot. This prevents sharp metal debris or loose screws on the deck from piercing through to the foot. This internal metal plate contributes to the overall weight but is essential for deck safety.
Salt water and high humidity can quickly degrade standard leather footwear. These boots are made from 'flesh-out' leather treated to resist corrosion and moisture. They are built to last through long deployments in demanding climates like the Middle East.
While a pair of these boots can weigh nearly 2 kg, the weight is a necessary compromise for survival. This footwear is a mandatory part of the protective equipment for every sailor on the USS Abraham Lincoln. It remains a critical tool for maintaining 24-hour naval aviation operations.