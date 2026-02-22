'Finish the job': Students call for Khamenei's end as protest reignite in Iran amid US military strike threat - What's happening

On the order of Trump, the US has sent the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Gerald R Ford, to West Asia. The US has also redeployed dozens of other warplanes. "Our military is more powerful than ever before," US President Donald Trump said on Feb 21. during a dinner with state governors at the White House. Trump has suggested that "bad things" will happen if Tehran did not strike a deal, saying Thursday that it had 15 days to agree. The US had hit Iran last year after a failed nuclear diplomacy and 12-days war with Israel. While Iran has said that would be submitting a draft proposal for an agreement soon, Axios reported this week, citing an unnamed senior US official, that Washington was prepared to consider a proposed deal that only permitted “small, token enrichment.” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said that US did not ask for zero enrichment. Khamenei has warned of regional war if US strikes Tehran. So, will Trump eventually hit Iran? we will see in a matter of days