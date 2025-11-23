/'Fighter jets and missile makers': 8 Indian defence stocks investors will watch in 2026

BDL is a major missile systems manufacturer in India and caters to guided-missile, air-defence and underwater weapon systems. Given the government’s push to de-import missile systems and expand exports, BDL is on many radar screens for growth potential.
HAL is India’s flagship aerospace and defence manufacturer, responsible for designing and building combat aircraft, helicopters and engines. With India stepping up defence modernisation and pursuing indigenous production, HAL stands to benefit from large order books, export ambitions and “Make in India” policy tailwinds. That said, recently it faced profit pressure due to supply delays.
BEL manufactures radar, electronic warfare systems, avionics and other critical defence electronics. With India increasing its focus on indigenised sensors and electronic equipment, BEL is frequently cited as a key beneficiary. Investor interest also spiked after it announced a large Rs 572 crore defence contract and saw share-price gains.
MDL builds warships and submarines for the Indian Navy and is part of the broader naval modernisation theme. As India pours more budget into its maritime domain and indigenous shipbuilding, MDL is among the companies being watched closely by investors.
CSL is another key player in India’s naval infrastructure, building vessels, submarines and servicing naval assets. With naval expansion and coastal security rising priorities, CSL features in many lists of defence stocks under watch for 2025.
Data Patterns manufactures avionics, radars and communication systems for defence and aerospace, making it part of India’s electronics-for-defence supply chain. With analytical coverage (eg, Goldman Sachs initiating coverage with upside estimates) pointing to strong growth potential, it is gaining investor attention.
Paras Defence is a private Indian company making high-technology defence products (missiles, radar, avionics) and is increasingly positioned in the “Make in India” push. For investors looking beyond large PSUs, Paras offers a diversified angle in the defence sector.
Astra Microwave supplies RF and microwave components, radars and EW systems for India’s defence and aerospace sectors. As more emphasis is placed on sensors, communication and electronic warfare, companies like Astra are becoming important for investors focused on next-gen defence tech.