/‘Fighter jet weapon’: How much does the Russian R-37M air-to-air missile cost?

The exact cost of Russia’s R-37M air-to-air missile is classified, but defence analysts estimate it at $2-4 million per unit. Built to destroy high-value targets like AWACS at extreme ranges, its price reflects size, speed and advanced guidance systems.
The exact unit cost of the R-37M is a secret, but The War Zone and Janes estimate its price based on smaller missiles. Since the lighter R-77-1 costs around $1.1 million, few analysts believe the much larger R-37M costs significantly more.
Experts at Military Watch Magazine suggest the cost is likely between $2 million and $4 million. This estimate considers that the missile weighs nearly 600 kg three times more than standard air-to-air weapons and uses complex guidance systems.
Even at $3 million, the missile is a bargain. Forbes highlights that destroying a Western-supplied F-16 (valued at $30 million to $60 million) yields a massive financial return on investment for the Russian military.
RUSI explains that the high cost comes from its specialized role: killing high-value assets like AWACS from 400 km away. To do this, it requires expensive, high-power radar seekers and engines capable of Mach 6 speeds.
While expensive for Russia, it is comparable to Western "premium" missiles. US Department of Defence budgets show the AIM-120D costs roughly $1.1 million, while MBDA data prices the long-range Meteor at over $2 million.
According to Eurasian Times, Russia has offered the export variant (RVV-BD) to partners like India. These export contracts typically include a significant markup for technology transfer, pushing the sale price well above the domestic production cost.