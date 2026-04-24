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'Feeding thousands at sea': How many eggs do three US carrier strike groups feed their crews?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Apr 25, 2026, 24:44 IST | Updated: Apr 25, 2026, 24:44 IST

Three US aircraft carrier strike groups are deployed in the Middle East, housing 15,000 personnel. To keep these sailors combat-ready, naval chefs cook over 12,000 eggs every single day.

Three carriers deployed
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(Photograph: AI)

Three carriers deployed

Currently, three US aircraft carrier strike groups are operating simultaneously in the Middle East to maintain regional security.

A massive workforce
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(Photograph: AI)

A massive workforce

Combined, these three naval strike groups house approximately 15,000 sailors and Marines deployed far from their home ports.

The 12,000-egg quota
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(Photograph: AI)

The 12,000-egg quota

To feed this massive workforce, culinary teams across the three fleets cook a staggering 12,000 eggs every single day.

4,000 eggs per ship
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(Photograph: CENTCOM)

4,000 eggs per ship

This massive volume breaks down to roughly 4,000 eggs consumed daily aboard each individual Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.

High-protein demands
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

High-protein demands

Eggs serve as a crucial, efficient protein source to keep flight deck crews energised during their exhausting 12-hour operational shifts.

Constant replenishments
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Constant replenishments

To sustain this consumption rate, supply ships frequently deliver fresh pallets of eggs directly to the carriers via helicopter.

Morale and readiness
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(Photograph: AI generated)

Morale and readiness

Providing a freshly cooked, protein-rich breakfast is a top priority for the Navy to maintain high crew morale during long overseas deployments.

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