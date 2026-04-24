/'Feeding thousands at sea': How many eggs do three US carrier strike groups feed their crews?

Three US aircraft carrier strike groups are deployed in the Middle East, housing 15,000 personnel. To keep these sailors combat-ready, naval chefs cook over 12,000 eggs every single day.
Currently, three US aircraft carrier strike groups are operating simultaneously in the Middle East to maintain regional security.
Combined, these three naval strike groups house approximately 15,000 sailors and Marines deployed far from their home ports.
To feed this massive workforce, culinary teams across the three fleets cook a staggering 12,000 eggs every single day.
This massive volume breaks down to roughly 4,000 eggs consumed daily aboard each individual Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.
Eggs serve as a crucial, efficient protein source to keep flight deck crews energised during their exhausting 12-hour operational shifts.
To sustain this consumption rate, supply ships frequently deliver fresh pallets of eggs directly to the carriers via helicopter.
Providing a freshly cooked, protein-rich breakfast is a top priority for the Navy to maintain high crew morale during long overseas deployments.