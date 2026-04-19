/‘Feeding 5,000 Sailors’: How much does it cost to feed USS Abraham Lincoln’s crew weekly?

With nearly 17,000 meals served daily, feeding the 5,000-plus crew of the USS Abraham Lincoln costs up to $455,000 every single week.
The USS Abraham Lincoln houses a combined crew and air wing of roughly 5,680 personnel. Feeding a population the size of a small town requires a massive culinary operation that runs 24 hours a day.
The daily grocery bill for a US supercarrier ranges between $45,000 and $65,000. This means the Navy spends up to $455,000 every single week just to keep the crew fed while deployed.
Naval culinary specialists prepare up to 17,000 meals every 24 hours. This routine includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and 'midrats'—a special midnight ration for sailors working the night shift.
The sheer volume of food consumed daily is astonishing. In a single day, the crew goes through 1,600 pounds of meat, 350 pounds of lettuce, 160 gallons of milk, and 30 cases of cereal.
To stay alert during high-stress flight operations, coffee is an absolute necessity. The crew of a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier consumes an incredible 20,000 cups of coffee every single day.
Because the carrier is deployed for months, food supplies must be replenished while moving at sea. Supply ships match the carrier's speed every seven to 10 days to transfer up to 700,000 pounds of food via cable.
To keep morale high, the culinary team revamps the ship's menu every 14 to 21 days. They also integrate fresh ingredients delivered from nearby allied ports to ensure the meals do not become too repetitive.