/‘Faster than the speed of sound’: Top 10 fastest cruise missiles in the world

BrahMos is the world's fastest operational cruise missile at Mach 2.8-3.0 (3,430 km/h). Missiles from Russia, China, India, the USA, and Taiwan are pushing speed limits from Mach 3 to Mach 27. These advanced weapons show how global powers are racing for hypersonic dominance.
BrahMos is the world's fastest operational cruise missile, jointly developed by India's DRDO and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya. Travelling at Mach 2.8-3.0 (3,430–3,680 km/h), it carries 200-300 kg warheads across land, air, sea, and subsea platforms. Recent successful tests demonstrated combat readiness with high-speed stability throughout flight.
Russia's Kh-47M2 Kinzhal reaches Mach 10 (12,350 km/h) with erratic flight trajectory making interception extremely difficult. Accelerating to Mach 4 after launch, it can carry nuclear or conventional warheads with ranges of 1,500-3,000 kilometres depending on launch platform.
Russia's Avangard HGV claims speeds reaching Mach 27 (32,200 km/h), making it the fastest missile system globally. This hypersonic glide vehicle carries nuclear warheads and manoeuvres unpredictably to defeat missile defences. Operational status since 2019 with strategic deployment ongoing.
China's Dongfeng-41 intercontinental ballistic missile reaches Mach 25 (30,600 km/h) with range exceeding 12,000 kilometres. Carries multiple independently-targeted warheads (MIRVs) providing strategic nuclear deterrence. Operational since early 2020s with ongoing modernisation.
Russia's "Satan 2" heavy intercontinental ballistic missile reaches Mach 20 (25,500 km/h) replacing the older R-36m2 Voyevoda. Carries multiple warheads with range exceeding 11,000 kilometres. Operational since 2023 providing strategic nuclear force modernisation.
The Trident II D5 submarine-launched ballistic missile, operated by USA and UK, reaches Mach 24 (29,645 km/h) with 12,000 kilometre range. Carries up to 8 MIRV warheads with high precision guidance. Deployed on Ohio-class and Vanguard-class submarines providing continuous deterrence.
The USA's Minuteman III reaches Mach 23 (28,200 km/h) with multiple warhead deployment capability. Operational since 1970 with regular modernisation extending service life beyond 2030. Rapid launch readiness maintains strategic nuclear deterrence for USA and NATO allies.
America's Tomahawk cruise missile travels subsonic at 550 miles per hour (Mach 0.74) with 2,400 kilometre range. Compensates for lower speed with terrain-following low-altitude flight and stealth characteristics. Proven in multiple operations since 1990s with 5-metre targeting accuracy.
Taiwan's Sky Bow III air defence missile reaches Mach 7 providing sophisticated ballistic missile interception capability. Deployed since 2014 protecting vital infrastructure against regional threats. Silo-launched systems provide rapid response to airborne threats.
Multiple countries develop next-generation hypersonic cruise missiles targeting Mach 8-12 speeds with extended ranges. India's BrahMos-II hypersonic variant aims for Mach 7 with 400+ kilometre range. Russia, China, and USA pursue competing hypersonic programmes for operational deployment by 2030-2035.