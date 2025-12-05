LOGIN
‘Faster than the speed of sound’: Top 10 fastest cruise missiles in the world

Published: Dec 05, 2025, 18:37 IST | Updated: Dec 05, 2025, 18:37 IST

BrahMos is the world's fastest operational cruise missile at Mach 2.8-3.0 (3,430 km/h). Missiles from Russia, China, India, the USA, and Taiwan are pushing speed limits from Mach 3 to Mach 27. These advanced weapons show how global powers are racing for hypersonic dominance. 

BrahMos - Mach 2.8-3.0 Operational Supremacy
(Photograph: BrahMos Aerospace)

BrahMos - Mach 2.8-3.0 Operational Supremacy

BrahMos is the world's fastest operational cruise missile, jointly developed by India's DRDO and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya. Travelling at Mach 2.8-3.0 (3,430–3,680 km/h), it carries 200-300 kg warheads across land, air, sea, and subsea platforms. Recent successful tests demonstrated combat readiness with high-speed stability throughout flight.​

Kinzhal - Mach 10 Hypersonic Speed
(Photograph: X)

Kinzhal - Mach 10 Hypersonic Speed

Russia's Kh-47M2 Kinzhal reaches Mach 10 (12,350 km/h) with erratic flight trajectory making interception extremely difficult. Accelerating to Mach 4 after launch, it can carry nuclear or conventional warheads with ranges of 1,500-3,000 kilometres depending on launch platform.

Avangard - Mach 27 Hypersonic Glide Vehicle
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Avangard - Mach 27 Hypersonic Glide Vehicle

Russia's Avangard HGV claims speeds reaching Mach 27 (32,200 km/h), making it the fastest missile system globally. This hypersonic glide vehicle carries nuclear warheads and manoeuvres unpredictably to defeat missile defences. Operational status since 2019 with strategic deployment ongoing.​

DF-41 - Mach 25 Chinese ICBM
(Photograph: X)

DF-41 - Mach 25 Chinese ICBM

China's Dongfeng-41 intercontinental ballistic missile reaches Mach 25 (30,600 km/h) with range exceeding 12,000 kilometres. Carries multiple independently-targeted warheads (MIRVs) providing strategic nuclear deterrence. Operational since early 2020s with ongoing modernisation.​

RS-28 Sarmat - Mach 20 Russian ICBM
(Photograph: X)

RS-28 Sarmat - Mach 20 Russian ICBM

Russia's "Satan 2" heavy intercontinental ballistic missile reaches Mach 20 (25,500 km/h) replacing the older R-36m2 Voyevoda. Carries multiple warheads with range exceeding 11,000 kilometres. Operational since 2023 providing strategic nuclear force modernisation.​

Trident II D5 - Mach 24 Submarine-Launched
(Photograph: X)

Trident II D5 - Mach 24 Submarine-Launched

The Trident II D5 submarine-launched ballistic missile, operated by USA and UK, reaches Mach 24 (29,645 km/h) with 12,000 kilometre range. Carries up to 8 MIRV warheads with high precision guidance. Deployed on Ohio-class and Vanguard-class submarines providing continuous deterrence.​

Minuteman III - Mach 23 American ICBM
(Photograph: X)

Minuteman III - Mach 23 American ICBM

The USA's Minuteman III reaches Mach 23 (28,200 km/h) with multiple warhead deployment capability. Operational since 1970 with regular modernisation extending service life beyond 2030. Rapid launch readiness maintains strategic nuclear deterrence for USA and NATO allies.​

Tomahawk - Mach 0.74 Subsonic Stealth
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Tomahawk - Mach 0.74 Subsonic Stealth

America's Tomahawk cruise missile travels subsonic at 550 miles per hour (Mach 0.74) with 2,400 kilometre range. Compensates for lower speed with terrain-following low-altitude flight and stealth characteristics. Proven in multiple operations since 1990s with 5-metre targeting accuracy.​

Sky Bow III - Mach 7 Taiwan Air Defence
(Photograph: Sky Bow III)

Sky Bow III - Mach 7 Taiwan Air Defence

Taiwan's Sky Bow III air defence missile reaches Mach 7 providing sophisticated ballistic missile interception capability. Deployed since 2014 protecting vital infrastructure against regional threats. Silo-launched systems provide rapid response to airborne threats.

Future Hypersonic Developments - Mach 8-12 Range
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Future Hypersonic Developments - Mach 8-12 Range

Multiple countries develop next-generation hypersonic cruise missiles targeting Mach 8-12 speeds with extended ranges. India's BrahMos-II hypersonic variant aims for Mach 7 with 400+ kilometre range. Russia, China, and USA pursue competing hypersonic programmes for operational deployment by 2030-2035.​

