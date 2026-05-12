LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Faster than the F-35': Which is faster, F-35 jets or China’s J-20 jets?

'Faster than the F-35': Which is faster, F-35 jets or China’s J-20 jets?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: May 12, 2026, 12:35 IST | Updated: May 12, 2026, 12:35 IST

China’s twin-engine J-20 stealth fighter reaches Mach 2.0, easily outrunning America’s single-engine F-35, which caps at Mach 1.6. While the US jet prioritises advanced sensors, the J-20 relies on raw speed and supercruise to dominate airspace.

The F-35's Speed
1 / 7

The F-35's Speed

America's USD 80 million F-35 Lightning II is officially capped at a top speed of Mach 1.6. Driven by a single Pratt & Whitney F135 engine, the jet prioritises sensor data, payload capacity, and stealth over raw aerodynamic thrust.

The J-20 Interceptor
2 / 7

The J-20 Interceptor

In stark contrast, China's Chengdu J-20 is a heavy, twin-engine interceptor built for rapid Pacific patrols. Defence analysts estimate the USD 120 million 'Mighty Dragon' can reach blistering speeds between Mach 2.0 and Mach 2.2.

The Design
3 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

The Design

The massive speed gap exists because the two jets serve entirely different military doctrines. The F-35 is a multi-role strike aircraft designed to bomb ground targets, while the J-20 is built to rapidly hunt and destroy enemy aircraft over vast ocean distances.

The Supercruise Advantage
4 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

The Supercruise Advantage

Upgraded J-20s equipped with domestic WS-15 engines can now achieve 'supercruise' capability. This allows Chinese pilots to sustain supersonic flight without using fuel-guzzling afterburners, a critical aerodynamic feature the F-35 completely lacks.

The Thermal Penalty
5 / 7
(Photograph: Wikipedia)

The Thermal Penalty

When the F-35 attempts to push its speed limits, its single engine generates a massive thermal exhaust plume. This intense heat signature acts as a beacon for infrared tracking systems, heavily compromising the American aircraft's stealth profile.

Compressing the Kill Zone
6 / 7
(Photograph: AI)

Compressing the Kill Zone

The J-20's Mach 2.0 speed allows it to launch long-range PL-15 air-to-air missiles with extreme kinetic energy. This massive velocity dramatically shrinks the response time for US Navy pilots attempting to evade an incoming Chinese strike.

Data vs Velocity
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Data vs Velocity

The Pentagon remains confident that the F-35 does not need to outrun the J-20 to defeat it. US military strategy relies on the F-35's superior radar and data-sharing networks to detect and destroy the Chinese jet before raw speed becomes a factor.

Trending Photo

‘Not just chest pain’: 5 warning signs your body gives before a heart attack
7

‘Not just chest pain’: 5 warning signs your body gives before a heart attack

'Faster than the F-35': Which is faster, F-35 jets or China’s J-20 jets?
7

'Faster than the F-35': Which is faster, F-35 jets or China’s J-20 jets?

2,000-km kill chain: 5 reasons the US Navy cannot ignore China’s J-20 fighter jet stealth advancements
7

2,000-km kill chain: 5 reasons the US Navy cannot ignore China’s J-20 fighter jet stealth advancements

36,000-pound thrust: 5 ways China's J-20 fighter jet's new engine can completely changes the aerial balance
7

36,000-pound thrust: 5 ways China's J-20 fighter jet's new engine can completely changes the aerial balance

'If this were true...': Did Pakistan betray US by allowing Iran to park spy aircraft? Trump aide says...
5

'If this were true...': Did Pakistan betray US by allowing Iran to park spy aircraft? Trump aide says...