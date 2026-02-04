/'Faster, deadlier, and harder': How ramjet-powered missiles make enemy jets nearly impossible to escape

India has taken a significant step in advanced missile technology after the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested Solid Fuel Ducted Ramjet (SFDR) technology. The test was conducted at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, at 10.45 am on February 3, 2026.

After the successful test, India has now entered an elite league of nations with ramjet-powered missile technology, a capability held by only a few countries globally, marking a critical enabler for developing next-generation, long-range air-to-air missiles.