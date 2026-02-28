/'F-35I vs F-15EX': Which fighter jets led today’s joint attack on Iranian military bases?

US and Israeli forces struck Iranian military bases today. The operation utilised F-35I stealth fighters for radar evasion and F-15EX jets for heavy payload delivery to dismantle defences.
The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran early this morning. The joint operation targeted missile sites, air defence systems, and intelligence bases. Fighter jets eliminated these threats to secure regional airspace.
Israel heavily relied on its F-35I Adir fleet to penetrate Iranian airspace undetected. These fifth-generation jets bypass modern radar systems to gather real-time targeting data. They effectively cleared the path for heavier bombers to enter the combat zone.
While the F-35I operates silently, the F-15EX functions as an aerial arsenal. This jet carries up to 30,000 pounds of munitions, significantly more than the stealth fighters. It drops heavy bunker-busting bombs on hardened military targets once radar threats are neutralised.
The F-35I features advanced sensor fusion that gives pilots complete situational awareness. It tracks enemy missile launches and shares this data instantly with older aircraft. This network transforms the jet into a flying command centre during complex missions.
The F-15EX relies on raw power and speed rather than radar evasion. It reaches speeds up to Mach 2.5, allowing it to quickly strike targets and exit hostile territory. Twin engines provide the thrust needed to carry maximum weapon loads over long distances.
Initial reports indicate that the US and Israel executed today's massive air campaign without losing a single aircraft. The tactical combination of stealth pathfinders and heavy payload strikers simply overwhelmed Iranian surface-to-air missile batteries.
The F-15EX survives modern combat using advanced digital electronic warfare suites. The onboard Eagle Passive/Active Warning Survivability System disrupts enemy tracking signals in real-time. This digital shield allows the non-stealth jet to operate safely in contested environments.
An F-15EX can carry up to 12 air-to-air or air-to-ground missiles simultaneously. This high capacity allows it to strike multiple facilities in a single sortie without needing to reload. It provides the necessary volume of fire that stealth jets cannot carry internally.
Today's operation highlighted seamless integration between US and Israeli air forces. American fighter squadrons and Israeli Adir units shared target intelligence mid-flight. The combined fleet effectively dismantled immediate threats across multiple Iranian cities.
The preemptive strike focused on removing long-standing nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities. Both nations utilised their most advanced aviation technology to achieve air superiority. The deployment of F-35I and F-15EX jets proved decisive in neutralising the regime's infrastructure.