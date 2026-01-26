/'F-35C vs F/A-18 Hornet’: Why 5th-gen fighter jets haven’t replaced Super Hornet aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

As the United States reinforces its military presence in the Middle East amid heightened tensions with Iran, aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its's air wings remain at the centre of Washington’s deterrence posture. According to the Associated Press, the Pentagon has deployed fighter jets, an aircraft carrier strike group and supporting warships to the region. At the heart of this fifth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier posture is the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, which continues to anchor US naval strike capability despite the arrival of fifth-generation fighters.

