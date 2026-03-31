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'F-35C Lightning': Why is this specific stealth fighter jet perfect for the USS Abraham Lincoln?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 31, 2026, 22:22 IST | Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 22:22 IST

The F-35C Lightning II provides the USS Abraham Lincoln with unmatched stealth and strike range. This fifth-generation jet and the Black Knights squadron are currently redefining naval warfare and security in the Middle East.

Fifth-generation naval power
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Fifth-generation naval power

The USS Abraham Lincoln now operates the F-35C Lightning II, the world's only long-range stealth strike fighter built for carriers. This jet allows the US Navy to penetrate modern air defence systems without being detected by radar. It provides a massive upgrade over legacy aircraft during high-stakes missions in contested territory.

Marine Black Knights
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Marine Black Knights

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314, known as the Black Knights, is currently deployed aboard the Lincoln. They were the first Marine unit to transition to this variant, achieving 100 per cent operational capability for carrier missions. Their presence ensures the carrier air wing maintains a lethal edge in the Middle East.

Optimised carrier design
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(Photograph: AI-generated)

Optimised carrier design

Unlike other variants, the F-35C features a larger 13.1-metre wingspan and folding wingtips to save space on the crowded flight deck. Its landing gear is heavily reinforced to withstand the violent forces of catapult launches and arrested recoveries at sea. These specialised modifications make it the ultimate sea-based weapon.

Long strike range
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(Photograph: AFP)

Long strike range

The F-35C carries nearly 8,960 kilogrammes of internal fuel, giving it a combat radius of over 1,100 kilometres. This extended range allows the USS Abraham Lincoln to stay further from enemy coastlines while still delivering precision strikes. It significantly reduces the fleet's reliance on frequent aerial refuelling during long missions.

Supersonic stealth speed
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Supersonic stealth speed

This supersonic jet can reach speeds of Mach 1.6, even while carrying a full internal weapons load of 2,267 kilogrammes. Because weapons are stored internally, the aircraft maintains its stealth profile and experiences zero drag from external pods. This ensures the pilot remains both fast and invisible to hostile tracking.

Advanced sky quarterback
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(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Advanced sky quarterback

Equipped with the most advanced sensor suite in history, the F-35C acts as a digital 'quarterback' in the sky. It gathers and shares real-time data with other ships and aircraft throughout the strike group via secure networks. This capability multiplies the effectiveness and situational awareness of the entire carrier group.

Middle East deterrence
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

Middle East deterrence

During its current deployment, the F-35C serves as a critical deterrent against regional threats and provides 24-hour surveillance. Its ability to operate in highly contested airspace is vital for maintaining security in the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters. The Lincoln’s air wing is now more capable than ever before.

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