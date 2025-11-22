LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'F-16, MiG-23 and more': 7 fighter jets apart from HAL Tejas that have crashed during airshows

'F-16, MiG-23 and more': 7 fighter jets apart from HAL Tejas that have crashed during airshows

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Nov 22, 2025, 15:25 IST | Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 15:25 IST

On 6 September 1952 the DH.110 prototype disintegrated mid-air at the Farnborough Airshow during a high-speed manoeuvre, killing both crew and 29 spectators.

1. HAL Tejas (India) — Dubai Air Show 2025
1 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

1. HAL Tejas (India) — Dubai Air Show 2025

On 21 November 2025 at the Dubai Air Show 2025, an Indian Tejas light-combat aircraft crashed during a demonstration flight, killing the pilot. The aircraft was performing low-altitude aerobatics; a court of inquiry has been ordered.

2. F‑16 Fighting Falcon (Poland) — Radom Air Show 2025
2 / 8

2. F‑16 Fighting Falcon (Poland) — Radom Air Show 2025

In August 2025 a Polish Air Force F-16 crashed during a rehearsal for the Radom Air Show 2025. The pilot died and the display was cancelled. The crash occurred after a low-altitude aerobatic manoeuvre.

3. de Havilland DH.110 (UK) — Farnborough Airshow 1952
3 / 8

3. de Havilland DH.110 (UK) — Farnborough Airshow 1952

On 6 September 1952 the DH.110 prototype disintegrated mid-air at the Farnborough Airshow during a high-speed manoeuvre, killing both crew and 29 spectators.

4. Sukhoi Su‑27UB (Ukraine) — Sknyliv Air Show 2002
4 / 8

4. Sukhoi Su‑27UB (Ukraine) — Sknyliv Air Show 2002

On 27 July 2002 at the Sknyliv Air Show in Ukraine, a Su-27UB crashed into the crowd after an aerobatic display, killing 77 and injuring hundreds.

5. Hawker Hunter T7 (UK) — Shoreham Airshow 2015
5 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Hawker Hunter T7 (UK) — Shoreham Airshow 2015

On 22 August 2015 the vintage Hunter T7 crashed during the Shoreham Airshow while attempting a loop manoeuvre from a low altitude. Eleven people on the ground died; the pilot survived.

MiG‑23UB (USA) — Ypsilanti Air Show 21st Century
6 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

MiG‑23UB (USA) — Ypsilanti Air Show 21st Century

On 13 August (year not specified) a MiG-23UB crashed at an air‐show in Ypsilanti, Michigan, USA. Both pilots ejected safely.

7. F/A‑18 Hornet (Spain) — Zaragoza Air Show (date unspecified)
7 / 8
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

7. F/A‑18 Hornet (Spain) — Zaragoza Air Show (date unspecified)

At a display event at Zaragoza Air Base, a Spanish Air Force EF-18A Hornet crashed during a solo demonstration, the pilot safely ejected.

Why This Matters
8 / 8

Why This Matters

  • These examples show that even highly capable jets crash during air-show or display flying.
  • Many incidents stem from low altitude + high-risk manoeuvres where recovery margin is minimal.
  • They underscore the importance of strict display limits, pilot training, aircraft readiness and crowd-safety protocols.
  • For your coverage of Tejas, this global context helps broaden the angle from “Indian crash” to “air-show demonstration risk”.

Trending Photo

G20 Summit 2025: Will major economies support a global framework for ethical AI standards?
7

G20 Summit 2025: Will major economies support a global framework for ethical AI standards?

Labour Laws 2025: How the new labour codes can change your standard of living in India
10

Labour Laws 2025: How the new labour codes can change your standard of living in India

Happy Birthday Scarlett Johansson: Lucy, Black Widow- Watch 6 best movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more
7

Happy Birthday Scarlett Johansson: Lucy, Black Widow- Watch 6 best movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, JioHotstar and more

G20 Summit 2025: What is South Africa’s budget for preparations and security?
7

G20 Summit 2025: What is South Africa’s budget for preparations and security?

From drones to fighter jets: How AI is quietly reshaping India’s battlefield strategy
8

From drones to fighter jets: How AI is quietly reshaping India’s battlefield strategy