/'F-16, MiG-23 and more': 7 fighter jets apart from HAL Tejas that have crashed during airshows

On 6 September 1952 the DH.110 prototype disintegrated mid-air at the Farnborough Airshow during a high-speed manoeuvre, killing both crew and 29 spectators.
On 21 November 2025 at the Dubai Air Show 2025, an Indian Tejas light-combat aircraft crashed during a demonstration flight, killing the pilot. The aircraft was performing low-altitude aerobatics; a court of inquiry has been ordered.
In August 2025 a Polish Air Force F-16 crashed during a rehearsal for the Radom Air Show 2025. The pilot died and the display was cancelled. The crash occurred after a low-altitude aerobatic manoeuvre.
On 27 July 2002 at the Sknyliv Air Show in Ukraine, a Su-27UB crashed into the crowd after an aerobatic display, killing 77 and injuring hundreds.
On 22 August 2015 the vintage Hunter T7 crashed during the Shoreham Airshow while attempting a loop manoeuvre from a low altitude. Eleven people on the ground died; the pilot survived.
On 13 August (year not specified) a MiG-23UB crashed at an air‐show in Ypsilanti, Michigan, USA. Both pilots ejected safely.
At a display event at Zaragoza Air Base, a Spanish Air Force EF-18A Hornet crashed during a solo demonstration, the pilot safely ejected.