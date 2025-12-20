/'Ex-US President exposed': Who is Bill Clinton, who's half-naked pics in pool with Epstein's girlfriend were dropped by DOJ

LOGIN
Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Dec 20, 2025, 05:10 IST | Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 05:10 IST

Bill Clinton is pictured chest-deep in a private swimming pool with Ghislaine Maxwell. They are not alone; a third individual is in the water with them, but their face has been completely redacted (blacked out) by DOJ censors.

Epstein Files Released
1 / 6

Epstein Files Released

In a release that has sent shockwaves through Washington, the Department of Justice has made public a trove of previously sealed images from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Among the most controversial are candid photographs of former President Bill Clinton relaxing in a swimming pool and hot tub with Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker and longtime girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein.

These images, released late Friday under the "Epstein Files Transparency Act," offer the first visual proof of the intimate social relationship between the 42nd President and the leaders of a global sex trafficking ring, a relationship Clinton’s team has downplayed for years.

The Photos: Visual Proof of Intimacy
2 / 6

The Photos: Visual Proof of Intimacy

The released files contain two specific images that have sparked immediate outrage:

The Pool Photo: Bill Clinton is pictured chest-deep in a private swimming pool with Ghislaine Maxwell. They are not alone; a third individual is in the water with them, but their face has been completely redacted (blacked out) by DOJ censors.

The Hot Tub Photo: A separate image shows the former President reclining in a hot tub, appearing relaxed and comfortable. He is accompanied by a female companion whose identity has also been hidden behind a black redaction box.

Who is Bill Clinton?
3 / 6

Who is Bill Clinton?

William Jefferson Clinton served as the 42nd President of the United States from 1993 to 2001. A global political heavyweight and the husband of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, he has spent his post-presidency focusing on the Clinton Foundation.

The Denial: For over a decade, Clinton has denied any knowledge of Epstein’s criminal network. His spokespeople have repeatedly stated he had "not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade" and that his trips on Epstein’s plane were strictly for "Clinton Foundation work."

The Reality Check: These photos contradict the "strictly business" defence. Presidents do not typically conduct humanitarian work in swimwear, inside private hot tubs, with the partners of known sex offenders.

Who is the "Girlfriend"?
4 / 6

Who is the "Girlfriend"?

The woman smiling in the pool with Clinton is Ghislaine Maxwell, the daughter of a British media tycoon who became Jeffrey Epstein’s primary partner.

The Conviction: Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for conspiring with Epstein to recruit, groom, and traffic underage girls.

The Connection: At the time these photos were likely taken, Maxwell was the "gatekeeper" of Epstein’s operation. Her presence in the water with Clinton illustrates how easily she moved between the criminal underworld and the highest echelons of political power.

The Mystery of the "Redacted" Guests
5 / 6

The Mystery of the "Redacted" Guests

The heavy redactions in these photos raise a disturbing question: Who are the other people in the water? Under federal law, the DOJ is required to redact the faces of victims, minors, or individuals not charged with a crime. The fact that the person in the hot tub with a former US President is "protected" by these censors implies they may be a vulnerable individual or a victim of the trafficking ring, casting a dark shadow over the context of the gathering.

The Fallout
6 / 6

The Fallout

While Bill Clinton has never been charged with a crime in connection to Epstein, the release of these photos is a devastating blow to his legacy. They serve as permanent, high-definition evidence that he was not merely a passenger on a plane, but a welcome guest in the inner sanctum of one of history’s most notorious predatory rings.

