/'Ex-US President exposed': Who is Bill Clinton, who's half-naked pics in pool with Epstein's girlfriend were dropped by DOJ

In a release that has sent shockwaves through Washington, the Department of Justice has made public a trove of previously sealed images from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Among the most controversial are candid photographs of former President Bill Clinton relaxing in a swimming pool and hot tub with Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker and longtime girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein.

These images, released late Friday under the "Epstein Files Transparency Act," offer the first visual proof of the intimate social relationship between the 42nd President and the leaders of a global sex trafficking ring, a relationship Clinton’s team has downplayed for years.