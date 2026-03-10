/'European hypocrisy': Why UK PM Keir Starmer refuses to seize Khamenei's London empire like they did to Russians during Ukraine War?

Seizing assets, rather than just temporarily freezing them, sets a precedent that terrifies the City of London. The UK financial sector is built on its reputation as a "safe haven" for the world's questionable wealth. If Starmer crosses the rubicon and legally confiscates Mojtaba Khamenei’s real estate to hand the proceeds over to Iranian dissidents or victims of terror, it sends a chilling message to every corrupt billionaire on earth: London can and will take your money. For a UK economy already on the brink, scaring away foreign capital is political suicide.