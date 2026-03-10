Compare Starmer's cautious shuffling with how the UK treated Russia. Following the Ukraine invasion, the Conservative governments of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak weaponised the British financial system overnight.
While British politicians preach about human rights and global security, the newly appointed Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is sitting on a £200 million real estate empire in London. This isn't just a financial investment; it is a profound security breach. Investigations reveal that two of these luxury apartments are located on the sixth and seventh floors in Kensington, providing a direct, unobstructed line of sight into the Israeli Embassy. Counter-terrorism experts aren't calling it a property portfolio; they are calling it a permanent, state-sponsored surveillance platform in the heart of the UK.
How does the leader of an internationally sanctioned regime buy up "Billionaire's Row" in Hampstead? Through the classic London loophole. Khamenei’s name isn't on the deeds. The properties were purchased through Isle of Man shell companies managed by Ali Ansari, a 57-year-old Iranian oligarch and construction magnate. While the UK Treasury finally slapped a "charge" (a freeze) on these 13 properties in late 2025, they have completely stopped short of seizing or liquidating them.
Compare Starmer's cautious shuffling with how the UK treated Russia. Following the Ukraine invasion, the Conservative governments of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak weaponised the British financial system overnight. They publicly hounded Russian oligarchs, froze £25 billion in assets, grounded private jets, and practically forced Roman Abramovich to hand over Chelsea Football Club. But when it comes to the IRGC—an organisation that actively arms the Houthis attacking British shipping in the Red Sea, Starmer's Labour government is suddenly paralysed by "legal complexities."
Starmer’s reluctance isn't just about banking laws; it is about sheer geopolitical fear. The UK is terrified of Iranian retaliation. In recent days, Starmer explicitly stated that Britain would not join the US and Israel in offensive strikes, limiting the UK's role strictly to defense. Downing Street knows that if they officially expropriate and seize the Supreme Leader's personal London mansions, Iran will immediately retaliate by targeting the estimated 300,000 British citizens currently living or transiting through the Middle East.
Seizing assets, rather than just temporarily freezing them, sets a precedent that terrifies the City of London. The UK financial sector is built on its reputation as a "safe haven" for the world's questionable wealth. If Starmer crosses the rubicon and legally confiscates Mojtaba Khamenei’s real estate to hand the proceeds over to Iranian dissidents or victims of terror, it sends a chilling message to every corrupt billionaire on earth: London can and will take your money. For a UK economy already on the brink, scaring away foreign capital is political suicide.
This property scandal exposes a wider failure. Despite years of pressure, the UK has still refused to officially proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, unlike the United States. Sanctioning Ansari as a "corrupt banker" is a half-measure. By refusing to label the IRGC a terror group, the UK government is purposefully leaving legal loopholes open that allow Iranian elites to funnel oil money through Swiss and Emirati banks straight into the London property market.
For India and the rest of the Global South, this exposes the ultimate Western hypocrisy. Washington and London constantly lecture developing nations about buying discounted Russian oil, demanding absolute compliance with Western sanctions. Yet, when the dust settles, the leader of the regime that triggered a Middle Eastern war is allowed to maintain a £200 million luxury real estate portfolio just a few miles from 10 Downing Street.