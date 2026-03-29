/'Enter and we fire': Why Iran is threatening the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea

Iran has threatened to launch sea-to-sea missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln if the American aircraft carrier enters its firing range.
Iran has issued a direct warning to strike the USS Abraham Lincoln if it enters its firing range. The military plans to launch multiple sea-to-sea missiles to avenge its sunken frigate. The aircraft carrier currently operates in the Arabian Sea.
The United States maintains a massive naval presence in the region, with its total deployment exceeding 30 warships. The USS Abraham Lincoln arrived in January 2026 and is currently escorted by at least eight advanced guided-missile destroyers.
Tensions surged recently after the Iranian army claimed to have fired coastal cruise missiles at the American carrier. The United States firmly denied that the warship sustained any damage. The carrier strike group remains fully operational.
The American supercarrier is protected by a highly sophisticated, layered defence system. Escorting destroyers utilise advanced combat systems to intercept multiple aerial threats simultaneously. Fighter jets also routinely neutralise incoming drones hundreds of miles away.
The ongoing military operations have exacted a substantial financial toll on the United States. Official figures indicate that the campaign cost over $11.3 billion in just the first six days. The high-stakes maritime standoff shows no signs of de-escalation.
Iranian naval forces claim complete control over the eastern Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz. This region remains a vital maritime chokepoint for global energy supplies. Continuous military operations continue to severely disrupt international supply chains.