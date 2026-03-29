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'Enter and we fire': Why Iran is threatening the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Mar 29, 2026, 23:47 IST | Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 23:47 IST

Iran has threatened to launch sea-to-sea missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln if the American aircraft carrier enters its firing range.

1 US Carrier Threatened
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

1 US Carrier Threatened

Iran has issued a direct warning to strike the USS Abraham Lincoln if it enters its firing range. The military plans to launch multiple sea-to-sea missiles to avenge its sunken frigate. The aircraft carrier currently operates in the Arabian Sea.

Over 30 US Warships
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(Photograph: AI-generated)

Over 30 US Warships

The United States maintains a massive naval presence in the region, with its total deployment exceeding 30 warships. The USS Abraham Lincoln arrived in January 2026 and is currently escorted by at least eight advanced guided-missile destroyers.

4 Missiles Fired Earlier
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

4 Missiles Fired Earlier

Tensions surged recently after the Iranian army claimed to have fired coastal cruise missiles at the American carrier. The United States firmly denied that the warship sustained any damage. The carrier strike group remains fully operational.

500-Mile Defence Radius
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

500-Mile Defence Radius

The American supercarrier is protected by a highly sophisticated, layered defence system. Escorting destroyers utilise advanced combat systems to intercept multiple aerial threats simultaneously. Fighter jets also routinely neutralise incoming drones hundreds of miles away.

$11.3 Billion War Cost
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

$11.3 Billion War Cost

The ongoing military operations have exacted a substantial financial toll on the United States. Official figures indicate that the campaign cost over $11.3 billion in just the first six days. The high-stakes maritime standoff shows no signs of de-escalation.

1 Crucial Chokepoint Monitored
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(Photograph: AI Generated)

1 Crucial Chokepoint Monitored

Iranian naval forces claim complete control over the eastern Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz. This region remains a vital maritime chokepoint for global energy supplies. Continuous military operations continue to severely disrupt international supply chains.

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