/'Enough to power city of 100,000 people': How A1B reactor is heart of Gerald R. Ford-Class Supercarrier

The A1B reactor is a third-generation nuclear power plant developed for the US Navy's Gerald R Ford-class aircraft carriers. This carrier uses two A1B reactors, which provide 25 per cent more power compared to the previous Nimitz-class A4W reactors. In addition, it also requires 50 per cent less personnel to operate. These pressurised water reactors (PWRs) are designed to increase the efficiency of aircraft carriers, producing roughly three times the electrical power of their predecessors.