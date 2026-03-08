/'End of IAS': 7 reasons why AI will make UPSC exam useless in 2 years

The traditional Indian bureaucracy thrives on the “pending file” the human bottleneck where corruption and red tape breed. AI algorithms do not take bribes, they do not take public holidays, and they do not keep files pending. If a citizen applies for a license or a welfare scheme, an AI system can instantly verify their digital identity (via Aadhar), cross-check their financial eligibility, and disburse the funds in real-time. The human gatekeeper is no longer necessary.