/'EMCON Dark': When the USS Abraham Lincoln completely shuts off its lights

The 100,000-tonne USS Abraham Lincoln uses EMCON to shut down radars, transponders, and deck lights. This makes the carrier invisible to enemy tracking during critical Arabian Sea deployments.
The USS Abraham Lincoln initiates Emission Control (EMCON) to completely vanish from enemy tracking networks. The crew shuts down all communication arrays and active radar systems to eliminate trackable electromagnetic signatures. This creates a massive electronic blind spot across the ocean.
Despite running silently, the 100,000-tonne vessel maintains full propulsion using two powerful A4W nuclear reactors. These systems generate immense power, allowing the ship to navigate hostile waters at over 30 knots. The stealthy propulsion ensures the carrier moves swiftly without visible exhaust.
During EMCON operations, the massive flight deck switches off every single exterior light to prevent visual detection. Crew members rely heavily on night-vision goggles to manage the dark runway and JP-5 aviation fuel storage areas. Even passing commercial ships cannot spot the vessel at night.
Night landings demand absolute precision for F/A-18 Super Hornets, which cost approximately Rs 550 crore each. The jets approach the pitch-black carrier with a strict maximum trap weight of 44,000 pounds. This critical weight limit ensures the arrestor cables safely halt the aircraft in the dark.
Steering a massive warship without active electronic navigation aids requires exceptional human skill and intense focus. Only sailors who have earned the elite Master Helmsman watch qualification are permitted to control the ship's wheel. They ensure the carrier maintains its precise heading through dangerous waters.
To disappear from public maritime tracking, the warship completely deactivates its Automatic Identification System (AIS). Turning off these active transponders helps the ship evade regional threats like Shahed-139 drones. This ensures hostile forces cannot pinpoint the carrier's exact coordinates in the Arabian Sea.
Even without deck illumination, the carrier continues to launch fighter jets using its four steam-powered catapults. These powerful systems accelerate the aircraft into the pitch-black sky with rapid precision. Naval aviators execute these flawless takeoffs using minimal instrumentation and rigorous training.