/‘Electronic blackout’: How 15 Growler jets from USS Gerald R. Ford & USS Abraham Lincoln can blind Iran’s entire radar network

A combined force of 15 EA-18G Growlers from the USS Gerald R. Ford and Abraham Lincoln can blind Iran’s radar network. Using AN/ALQ-99 jamming pods, they sever communications and block radar locks.
A typical US carrier air wing includes an electronic attack squadron of five to seven EA-18G Growlers. With both the Ford and Lincoln carriers on station, the US Navy can launch a massive wave of 15 jamming jets simultaneously.
Each Growler carries multiple AN/ALQ-99 tactical jamming pods under its wings and fuselage. These pods blast high-powered electronic noise that overpowers enemy radar frequencies, creating a 'whiteout' effect on Iranian screens.
Iran relies on advanced air defence systems like the S-300 and the indigenous Bavar-373. The Growler’s sensors can detect these specific radar frequencies and direct concentrated jamming beams to break their lock on US aircraft.
Beyond blinding radars, the Growlers also jam the radio frequencies used by Iranian commanders. This cuts the communication link between command centres and missile batteries, preventing coordinated orders from reaching the launchers.
The EA-18G does not need to fly directly over the target to be effective. It can perform 'stand-off jamming' from hundreds of miles away, keeping the pilots safe while blanketing the enemy airspace with electronic interference.
If an Iranian radar attempts to 'burn through' the jamming by increasing its power, the Growler fires an AGM-88E AARGM missile. This anti-radiation weapon homes in on the active radar signal and destroys the transmitter physically.
Once the 'electronic blackout' is achieved, the airspace is considered safe for non-stealth aircraft. This allows heavy bombers and F/A-18 Super Hornets to enter the zone and strike targets without the threat of surface-to-air missiles.