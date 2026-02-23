/'Echo's of Iraq War': Trump deploys largest middle east armada in 23 years against Iran with USS Abraham Lincoln leading the charge

The centerpiece of this buildup is the deployment of two nuclear-powered supercarriers operating in tandem. The USS Abraham Lincoln is already locked into position in the Arabian Sea, serving as a floating airbase heavily armed with F-35C strike fighters and escorted by destroyers loaded with Tomahawk cruise missiles. Meanwhile, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the US Navy's newest and most advanced carrier, has been abruptly rerouted from the Caribbean and is steaming toward the eastern Mediterranean. Together, they create a massive pincer of naval aviation capable of striking Iranian targets from multiple vectors simultaneously.