/'Dust, radiation and low gravity': Why living on the Moon is so difficult?

NASA is preparing for the crewed Artemis II mission, scheduled for launch in February 2026, which will carry astronauts around the Moon. Unlike the brief Apollo-era landings, upcoming missions aim to establish longer human stays on and around the Moon. This shift brings renewed attention to an environment that is far more hostile than it first appears. Prolonged exposure to lunar dust, radiation and reduced gravity transforms long-known challenges into serious health risks that must be addressed if humans are to live and work safely on the Moon.