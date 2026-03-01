/'Dubai down': Will stock market crash on Monday and oil prices skyrocket after killing of Ali Khamenei?

For decades, Dubai has been the untouchable financial sanctuary of the Middle East, a place where global billionaires and corporations park their wealth. The unprecedented reality of drone debris hitting the UAE and the total closure of Emirati airspace shatters that illusion of safety. The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regional exchanges like the Saudi Tadawul are expected to face a brutal, immediate sell-off as panicked foreign investors pull their capital out of the Gulf.