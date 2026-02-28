The rhetoric in the address matches the aggressive kinetic reality on the ground. The first wave of Operation Epic Fury specifically targeted the heart of the Iranian regime.
In a video address broadcast from his Florida home and posted to his Truth Social platform, US President Donald Trump officially announced the commencement of "major combat operations" against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Pentagon has formally dubbed the massive joint US-Israeli military campaign "Operation Epic Fury." Trump stated that the United States is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation to eliminate imminent threats to American national security and prevent Iran from threatening the homeland and allied nations.
Trump delivered a blunt and chilling ultimatum directly to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the regular Iranian armed forces, and the police. He demanded that all Iranian military personnel immediately lay down their arms and stand down. In exchange, he offered complete immunity. However, he warned that any forces choosing to resist the US-led coalition would face "certain death," making it clear that the American military intends to show no quarter to active combatants.
In an unprecedented move, the US President bypassed the Iranian government to speak directly to the Iranian civilian population. Declaring that "the hour of your freedom is at hand," Trump explicitly urged the Iranian people to overthrow their government once the US military campaign concludes. He instructed civilians to stay indoors and seek shelter while bombs are dropping, but told them to prepare to "take over your government" as soon as the operation finishes, calling it their "only chance for generations."
The stated tactical objectives of Operation Epic Fury are vast and uncompromising. Trump vowed to completely dismantle Iran's military capabilities, specifically highlighting the destruction of their ballistic missile industry and naval forces. "We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally, again, obliterated. We're going to annihilate their navy," he declared. The strikes also aim to permanently end Iran's nuclear program following the collapse of recent negotiations.
In a sober shift of tone directed at the American public, President Trump acknowledged the severe risks associated with a full-scale military intervention in the Middle East. Warning that "the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost," he prepared the nation for the reality of body bags returning home. Despite the political hazards of entering a new foreign conflict, Trump defended the invasion as a "noble mission" necessary to secure peace for future generations.
The first wave of Operation Epic Fury specifically targeted the heart of the Iranian regime. Seven missiles reportedly struck the district in Tehran housing the presidential palace, the National Security Council, and the usual residence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While reports indicate Khamenei had already been moved to a secure location, the strikes signal a clear intent to decapitate the Iranian political and military leadership.
Trump's address acknowledged that the operation would trigger immediate and severe blowback, putting US personnel and bases on high alert worldwide. As the address aired, the fallout was already beginning. The IDF reported incoming Iranian missile barrages targeting Israel, and the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain came under direct missile attack. Air raid sirens are sounding across the region as both sides brace for a protracted and devastating conflict.