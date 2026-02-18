/'Drills announced': Will Russia help Iran defend against a US invasion?

Under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed in early 2025, Moscow and Tehran have entered a new era of "privileged" cooperation. Article 3 of the treaty explicitly states that in the event of aggression against either party, the other will provide assistance to settle the conflict and refrain from helping the aggressor. While not a full "mutual defense pact" like NATO’s Article 5, it creates a massive "Russian tripwire" that US planners must account for before launching any kinetic invasion.