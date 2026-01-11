LOGIN
  • /'Draw up plan': Is Trump ordering army chiefs to invade Greenland?

'Draw up plan': Is Trump ordering army chiefs to invade Greenland?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Jan 11, 2026, 09:26 IST | Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 09:26 IST

Donald Trump has renewed his push to acquire Greenland, with the White House stating military force is an option. NATO allies warn this could shatter the alliance as Greenlanders firmly reject US control.

Trump's Renewed Interest in Greenland
Trump's Renewed Interest in Greenland

Donald Trump has reiterated his 2019 ambition to acquire Greenland for US national security. He describes the Arctic island as a vital strategic asset that the US must possess. This push has intensified following recent US military actions in Venezuela.

White House Confirms Military Options
White House Confirms Military Options

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that utilising the military is always an option for the President. The administration is discussing a range of options to pursue this foreign policy goal. Trump has warned he may take the island the "hard way" if a deal is not reached.

Strategic Importance of the Arctic
Strategic Importance of the Arctic

The US views Greenland as a critical hub for missile defence and Arctic security. Officials argue control is necessary to deter Russian and Chinese influence in the region. The island is also home to massive untapped reserves of rare earth minerals.

NATO Allies Sound the Alarm
NATO Allies Sound the Alarm

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned a US attack would mean the end of NATO. She emphasized that Greenland is not for sale and belongs to its own people. Other European leaders have expressed shock at the prospect of one ally seizing territory from another.

Greenland's Firm Refusal to Join US
Greenland's Firm Refusal to Join US

Greenlandic leaders have rejected the takeover, stating they do not want to be Americans. A recent poll suggests that 85 per cent of Greenlanders oppose becoming part of the US. Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen urged Trump to end his "fantasies about annexation".

Diplomatic Tensions Reach New Highs
Diplomatic Tensions Reach New Highs

Envoys from Denmark and Greenland have met with White House officials to urge a de-escalation. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly told lawmakers he prefers a purchase over an invasion. However, the administration maintains that the push for control is not going away.

Potential Impact on Global Security
Potential Impact on Global Security

The US already operates Pituffik Space Base on the island under a 1951 treaty. Forcing a takeover could leave NATO in a permanent impasse, benefiting global adversaries.

