/'Doomsday warning': Why US just fired a nuclear-capable Minuteman III ICBM from California?

Beyond the immediate geopolitical flex, the test serves a critical internal purpose for the U.S. military. The aging Minuteman III fleet, in service since 1970, was supposed to be replaced by the next-generation LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM. With the Sentinel program facing severe budget overruns and timeline delays, this week's launch proved the Air Force can keep the legacy Minuteman III operational and lethal through 2050 if necessary.