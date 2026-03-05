LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Doomsday warning': Why US just fired a nuclear-capable Minuteman III ICBM from California?

'Doomsday warning': Why US just fired a nuclear-capable Minuteman III ICBM from California?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Mar 05, 2026, 16:22 IST | Updated: Mar 05, 2026, 16:22 IST

The Minuteman III is the cornerstone of the land-based leg of the US nuclear triad. Capable of traveling at speeds of roughly 15,000 miles per hour (24,000 km/h) with a range exceeding 6,000 miles (9,650 km).

1. The Midnight Launch (GT 255)
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

1. The Midnight Launch (GT 255)

At exactly 11:01 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 3, the night sky over California was lit up by the launch of an unarmed Minuteman III ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The operational test, officially designated as GT 255, was initiated by operators from across three different missile wings.

2. The 'Doomsday' Capabilities
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

2. The 'Doomsday' Capabilities

The Minuteman III is the cornerstone of the land-based leg of the US nuclear triad. Capable of traveling at speeds of roughly 15,000 miles per hour (24,000 km/h) with a range exceeding 6,000 miles (9,650 km), it is designed to deliver a nuclear payload to virtually any point on the globe in roughly 30 minutes, earning it the grim "doomsday" moniker.

3. Testing Multiple Warheads (MIRVs)
3 / 7
(Photograph: Russia MoD)

3. Testing Multiple Warheads (MIRVs)

What makes GT 255 particularly significant is that the missile was equipped with two test re-entry vehicles. This was a specific test of the missile's MIRV (Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicle) capabilities, verifying that a single American ICBM can flawlessly detach and guide multiple nuclear warheads to completely separate targets simultaneously.

4. The 4,200-Mile Pacific Strike
4 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

4. The 4,200-Mile Pacific Strike

After leaving the Earth's atmosphere, the two re-entry vehicles traveled approximately 4,200 miles across the Pacific Ocean. Engineers and weapons experts from the 377th Test and Evaluation Group confirmed they successfully struck their pre-determined target zones at the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

5. The Pentagon's 'Routine' Defense
5 / 7
(Photograph: White House)

5. The Pentagon's 'Routine' Defense

The Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) immediately issued statements insisting the timing of the launch is purely coincidental. The official press release stressed that the launch was scheduled "years in advance" and was "not in response to world events," citing it as part of a long-standing program involving over 300 similar tests to validate fleet reliability.

6. A 'Lethal Force' Warning
6 / 7
(Photograph: White House/X)

6. A 'Lethal Force' Warning

Despite the routine classification, the military's language served as a stark warning to geopolitical rivals. Gen. S.L. Davis, commander of AFGSC, stated the test proves America's long-range strike capability is "not just a theoretical concept, but a proven, reliable, and lethal force, ready to defend the nation at a moment's notice."

7. Covering the 'Sentinel' Delay
7 / 7
(Photograph: White House)

7. Covering the 'Sentinel' Delay

Beyond the immediate geopolitical flex, the test serves a critical internal purpose for the U.S. military. The aging Minuteman III fleet, in service since 1970, was supposed to be replaced by the next-generation LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM. With the Sentinel program facing severe budget overruns and timeline delays, this week's launch proved the Air Force can keep the legacy Minuteman III operational and lethal through 2050 if necessary.

Trending Photo

‘$2.1 million to stop a $35,000 drone’: How much does it really cost the US to intercept and stop an Iranian drone?
7

‘$2.1 million to stop a $35,000 drone’: How much does it really cost the US to intercept and stop an Iranian drone?

'Doomsday warning': Why US just fired a nuclear-capable Minuteman III ICBM from California?
7

'Doomsday warning': Why US just fired a nuclear-capable Minuteman III ICBM from California?

Pakistan man names IRGC member as his handler in plot to kill Trump, recalls 'intimidating encounter, brandished weapon'
5

Pakistan man names IRGC member as his handler in plot to kill Trump, recalls 'intimidating encounter, brandished weapon'

$3.7 million vs $35,000: How cheap Iranian drones are costing millions to UAE countries to intercept
7

$3.7 million vs $35,000: How cheap Iranian drones are costing millions to UAE countries to intercept

New Friday OTT releases (March 6, 2026): Jab Khuli Kitaab, The Knife, Granny- 6 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more
7

New Friday OTT releases (March 6, 2026): Jab Khuli Kitaab, The Knife, Granny- 6 latest movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more