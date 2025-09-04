/'Doomed' megaberg A23a is decaying — Mega ice chunk on the verge of fading away forever

Iceberg A23a is finally meeting its end. The chunk of ice is now not even close to its former self and is decaying as it drifts in warmer waters. Experts say that it is only a matter of time before it is completely wiped off the face of Earth.
Iceberg A23a, which was twice the size of Greater London at the start of 2025, is decaying and has almost reached its end. The oldest and largest megaberg had been drifting in warmer waters for months and has now split into multiple pieces. Experts say it is only a matter of time before it vanishes. Chunks of ice measuring 150 sq miles have chipped off the megaberg and are drifting in the sea. They are still large enough to threaten ships passing near them.
While it might come as a shock that such an iconic piece of ice is dying, scientists are surprised to see that it has survived for so long. Iceberg A23a has been on the move since 2020 after being grounded on the ocean floor for nearly 30 years. It remained there all this while as its keel, the longer portion below the water's surface, was deeper than the water's depth.
Megaberg A23a was originally part of an iceberg that broke free of the Antarctic's Filchner Ice Shelf in August 1986, making up one of its largest pieces. However, it moved only a few miles before it got stuck. For years, it stood its ground before freeing itself and once again being on the move, only to meet its end.
Experts say that once a piece of ice breaks free from a larger chunk of ice and leaves the freezing waters of Antarctica, they are doomed to die sooner or later. As they drift towards warmer waters, the icebergs start breaking apart and ultimately melt into the sea. Megaberg A23a will meet a similar fate pretty soon.
At the start of 2025, iceberg A23a weighed around one trillion tonnes. At one time, it had an area of around 1,540 sq miles and was 1,312 feet thick. Satellite images show that today it is only 683 square miles. Smaller chips have spread on the ocean surface, which are still big enough to create dents and holes in ships.
The giant iceberg has been drifting north, being carried by the world's most powerful ocean 'jet stream' – the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. In March, A23a reached shallow waters off distant South Georgia Island, raising concerns that it could affect breeding and feeding grounds of adult penguins and their babies.
It is now moving at a great speed, sometimes covering 20 kilometres in a day. As the waves splash against it, the bottom parts of the iceberg are developing gaps that are gradually becoming bigger. The top portion of A23a will soon collapse, leaving only smaller stacks and stumps.