/'Doomed' megaberg A23a is decaying — Mega ice chunk on the verge of fading away forever

Iceberg A23a, which was twice the size of Greater London at the start of 2025, is decaying and has almost reached its end. The oldest and largest megaberg had been drifting in warmer waters for months and has now split into multiple pieces. Experts say it is only a matter of time before it vanishes. Chunks of ice measuring 150 sq miles have chipped off the megaberg and are drifting in the sea. They are still large enough to threaten ships passing near them.