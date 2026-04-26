/'Donated $25': Trump shooter Cole Tomas Allen is a Kamala Harris supporter! Here's what we know

As the FBI digs into the past of Cole Tomas Allen, startling financial records have emerged. Discover the details behind a reported $25 political donation that links the Trump shooter to a left-leaning PAC supporting Kamala Harris.
In the aftermath of the terrifying Washington Hilton shooting, the nation is desperate to understand the political motivations of 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen. While his social media footprint is reportedly sparse, federal investigators and independent journalists have begun scouring public campaign finance records to determine his political leanings.
A startling revelation has emerged from Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings. Records indicate that an individual named Cole T. Allen, with an address matching the Torrance, California residence raided by the FBI, made a $25 donation to a left-leaning political action committee.
The political action committee in question is known for funneling grassroots donations to Democratic candidates across the country. More specifically, the targeted donation was earmarked for initiatives supporting Vice President Kamala Harris, painting a clearer picture of Allen's potential ideological leanings prior to the attack.
While $25 is a minuscule financial contribution, its significance in a terrorism investigation is massive. Behavioral profilers use these micro-donations to establish a baseline of political engagement. For a ‘lone wolf’ attacker, a documented financial contribution is often the first concrete proof of political radicalization.
This revelation is drawing intense comparisons to previous political shooters. Historically, assassins and mass shooters often leave behind a confusing trail of contradictory political beliefs. Investigators are working to determine if Allen was a dedicated progressive activist or if the $25 donation was merely a blip in an otherwise chaotic, unaligned ideology.
The discovery of the donation has sent shockwaves through the political landscape. Democratic leaders have quickly and unequivocally condemned the shooting, distancing themselves from Allen. However, conservative commentators are already using the FEC filing as proof that intense left-wing political rhetoric is directly inciting violence against Donald Trump.
The $25 donation is just the tip of the iceberg. The FBI’s cyber division is currently ripping through Allen's encrypted devices, email accounts, and browser history. Authorities are looking to see if he was part of any organized anti-Trump groups, or if his brief financial support for Kamala Harris was his only concrete tie to the political left before resorting to extreme violence.