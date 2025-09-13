A former classmate revealed that Robinson, like his family, was once a supporter of Donald Trump during the 2020 elections. Here are the key details about his past and the events leading to his arrest:
A former classmate told CNN that Robinson and his family were “diehard Trump” supporters during the 2020 election. The revelation adds complexity, as Robinson is now accused of killing a leading Trump ally.
Despite claims of conservative leanings, voter registration documents show Robinson is not officially affiliated with any political party. This contrast has raised questions about whether his views shifted in recent years.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox said a family member told authorities that Robinson had become increasingly political. He reportedly criticised Kirk before the activist’s scheduled appearance in Utah, claiming “Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate.”
Robinson’s father, Matt Robinson, recognised him from images released by the police during the manhunt. He reached out to a pastor, who then helped facilitate Robinson’s surrender to authorities.
Robinson has been booked on charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice. He is currently in custody at Utah County Jail.
Classmates recalled Robinson as “very big into gaming.” He also spent school lunch breaks with friends playing card games, showing a side of him that seemed far removed from the accusations he faces now. Friends described Robinson as shy but enjoyable company. “He was fun to talk to, fun to be around, but didn’t open up very often,” one classmate told CNN.
For many who grew up with Robinson, reconciling his past as a smart, reserved, and conservative-leaning student with his current image as a murder suspect has been difficult. His shift from Trump supporter to critic of Kirk remains one of the most puzzling aspects of his story.