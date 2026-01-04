/'Dictator's lifeline': What is Toscanino Rule and how it can protect Nicholas Maduro from US jail

To use this rule, proving an "illegal kidnapping" is not enough. The defence must prove that the US agents engaged in "torture, brutality, and abusive treatment" during the extraction. The legal bar is extremely high; the conduct must violate the fundamental principles of due process. Maduro’s team will likely allege that the use of "flash-bangs," "hooding," and "sensory deprivation" during his transport to New York constitutes the kind of psychological torture that triggers this rule.