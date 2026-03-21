/'Devil dogs at war': Why the US is deploying elite marines to the Middle East

The US military is sending thousands of elite Marines, historically known as ‘Devil Dogs’ for their fierce combat legacy, to the Middle East, signalling a major operation ahead.
The Pentagon has ordered roughly 2,500 elite troops from the 11th and 31st Marine Expeditionary Units to the Middle East. These forces are deploying aboard amphibious assault ships, including the USS Tripoli and USS Boxer.
US Marines are famously nicknamed 'Devil Dogs', a title allegedly coined by German soldiers during the fierce battles of World War I. Today, this moniker represents their enduring reputation as a highly aggressive, rapid-response combat force.
A primary objective for the deployment is to protect the Strait of Hormuz from Iranian blockades. This narrow maritime chokepoint handles roughly 20 per cent of the world's daily crude oil trade during peacetime.
Marines are travelling on America-class amphibious assault ships that act as mobile military bases. The USS Tripoli carries advanced aviation assets, including F-35B stealth fighters and MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, to support ground troops.
While initially focused on airstrikes, the arrival of Marines provides Washington with crucial ground combat options. Military analysts note these forces could be used to physically secure strategic territory like Iran's Kharg Island oil terminal.
Beyond offensive combat, Marine Expeditionary Units are specifically trained for rapid crisis management. Their deployment ensures the US has immediate capabilities to reinforce embassy security or execute mass civilian evacuations if regional stability collapses.
Deploying thousands of Marines marks a major escalation in the ongoing conflict. It signals a shift from purely aerial bombardments to establishing a dominant, physical maritime and amphibious presence across the Persian Gulf.